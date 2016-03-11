Actelion obtains an option to in-license vamorolone from ReveraGen

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd /

Actelion obtains an option to in-license vamorolone from ReveraGen

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Vamorolone, a novel compound for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy,

holds potential to better preserve muscle function and prolong ambulation for

the patient, without some of the side effects associated with glucocorticoid

therapy.



ALLSCHWIL, SWITZERLAND, and ROCKVILLE (MD), USA - 03 November 2016 - Actelion

Ltd (SIX: ATLN) and ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc., a privately held company engaged

in the discovery and development of proprietary therapeutic products for

neuromuscular and inflammatory diseases, announced today that they have entered

into an agreement. By this agreement, Actelion has obtained an exclusive option

to in-license ReveraGen's lead compound vamorolone for the treatment of Duchenne

Muscular Dystrophy at two different stages in its development.



Vamorolone is a novel compound that has the potential to preserve muscle

function and prolong ambulation, without some of the known side effects

associated with corticosteroids currently in use. This is important especially

for very young patients with Duchenne, where glucocorticoid therapy is not

appropriate due to these side effects, which include growth stunting and immune

suppression.



Jean-Paul Clozel, MD and Chief Executive Officer of Actelion, commented: "We

have been very impressed by the pioneering work performed by Dr. Hoffman and his

team at ReveraGen, and by the encouragement the development of vamorolone

receives from the patient community. With our proven scientific, regulatory and

marketing expertise in the area of orphan drugs, Actelion is ideally positioned



to support the development of this new therapeutic approach, to benefit the boys

affected by Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and help those who care for them."



Eric Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer of ReveraGen, commented: "Duchenne has

been the focus of our efforts for many years, and we now have the chance to slow

the progression of this devastating disease. The project has already greatly

benefited from broad philanthropic support, and we are delighted with the option

agreement, which will bring Actelion's scientific and commercial competencies to

the table, enabling vamorolone to rapidly reach patients with Duchenne and their

families."



ReveraGen is pursuing parallel clinical development for vamorolone in both the

US and Europe. Phase I clinical trials were completed in late 2015, funded

through venture philanthropy contracts by organizations including the Muscular

Dystrophy Association (USA), Joining Jack (UK), Duchenne Research Fund (UK) and

Duchenne Children's Trust (UK).



A Phase IIa program is currently underway and investigates the safety and

efficacy of vamorolone in 4-7 year old steroid-naïve boys with Duchenne

(patients that have not taken prednisone or deflazacort). The DMD clinical

program is being developed and run by a collaboration between the CINRG group

and Newcastle University (Kate Bushby and Michela Guglieri). A Phase IIb program

is in the planning stage.



###





NOTES TO EDITOR:



ABOUT THE AGREEMENT

Actelion signed a license, collaborative development and commercialization

agreement with ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc., a corporation organized under the laws

of Delaware, US, to research and co-develop vamorolone, a non-hormonal steroid

modulator primarily for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy ("DMD"). To

date Actelion has paid a total of USD 10 million to ReveraGen which has been

expensed as R&D costs. Under the terms of the agreement Actelion will also

support R&D activities up to a maximum amount of USD 1 million p.a. for the next

three years. In addition, Actelion acquired an option to obtain the exclusive

worldwide license rights on vamorolone at any time but not later than following

the receipt of the Phase IIb study results. If the option is exercised,

ReveraGen will be entitled to receive up to USD 165 million in development and

regulatory milestones for the DMD indication and up to USD 190 million for three

further indications depending on achievement of certain development, regulatory

approval and commercialization milestones. Furthermore, Actelion will pay

increasing tiered single- to double-digit royalties on the net sales of

vamorolone.



ABOUT VAMOROLONE

Vamorolone is the first-in-human steroid-like compound that shows signs of

effectively separating a number of sub-properties seen in corticosteroids.

Animal models indicate that vamorolone retains sub-properties associated with

efficacy (namely anti-inflammatory effects), and in addition shows new membrane

stabilization and mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist sub-properties, all

without the growth stunting and immune suppression side effects of

corticosteroids.



Treatment with vamorolone in the earlier stages of DMD holds potential to better

preserve muscle function than is seen currently, without some of the side

effects that have limited the use of corticosteroids in very young children in

particular.



Vamorolone has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and Europe.

ReveraGen is pursuing parallel clinical development for vamorolone in both the

US and Europe. Phase I clinical trials have been completed in late 2015. A Phase

IIa program is currently underway and investigates the safety and efficacy of

vamorolone in 4-7 year old steroid-naïve DMD boys (patients that have not taken

prednisone or deflazacort). The DMD clinical program is being developed and run

by a collaboration between the CINRG group and Newcastle University (Kate Bushby

and Michela Guglieri). A Phase IIb program is in the planning stage.



ABOUT DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY (DMD)

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a devastating and aggressive genetic disorder

where progressive muscle wasting leads to increasing weakness, disability and

early death. It is caused by a mutation of the gene which codes for dystrophin,

a protein that is essential to maintain normal muscle function. If dystrophin is

absent, the stability of the muscle cell membranes is reduced - the muscle cells

are easily damaged and die.



Duchenne is an X-linked disease, such as hemophilia and red-green color

blindness. As the dystrophin gene is located on the X chromosome - of which

females have two, but males only one - females have a "backup" if one of the

genes is flawed, and will produce enough dystrophin to preserve muscle function.

Females can however be carriers, giving the X chromosome with the mutated

dystrophin gene to their sons, who will likely develop Duchenne or Becker

Muscular Dystrophy, a milder form of muscular dystrophy related to Duchenne,

depending on the mutation.



It is estimated that approximately 1 in every 3,500 live male births is

affected, with about 20,000 new cases each year worldwide. Onset typically

occurs in early childhood, with early motor developmental milestones being

delayed. By age four or five, mobility and movement problems like falling or

trouble climbing stairs become increasingly apparent. As muscles continue to

weaken, the boys begin to require increased physical support and have to use a

wheelchair around the age of 7-13 years. With the disease progressing, arms,

chest and neck muscles can also be affected and the heart muscle and diaphragm

may weaken. By young adulthood, the condition causes premature death, mostly due

to respiratory or cardiac failure resulting from extreme muscle weakness.



REVERAGEN BIOPHARMA, INC.

ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc. is a private pharmaceutical company, founded in 2008

and headquartered in Rockville (MD), USA. ReveraGen's single asset, vamorolone,

is a proprietary compound for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Vamorolone development has progressed through venture philanthropy, partnering

with government programs such as the US National Institutes of Health, European

Community, and international stakeholder foundations, including The Foundation

to Eradicate Duchenne, Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, Save Our Sons, and

others. In total, approximately USD 20 million has been provided by government

and stakeholders to date.





ACTELION LTD

Actelion Ltd. is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery,

development and commercialization of innovative drugs for diseases with

significant unmet medical needs.



Actelion is a leader in the field of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Our

portfolio of PAH treatments covers the spectrum of disease, from WHO Functional

Class (FC) II through to FC IV, with oral, inhaled and intravenous medications.

Although not available in all countries, Actelion also has treatments approved

by health authorities for a number of specialist diseases including Type 1

Gaucher disease, Niemann-Pick type C disease, Digital Ulcers in patients

suffering from systemic sclerosis, and mycosis fungoides type cutaneous T-cell

lymphoma.



Founded in late 1997, with now over 2,500 dedicated professionals covering all

key markets around the world including Europe, the US, Japan, China, Russia and

Mexico, Actelion has its corporate headquarters in Allschwil / Basel,

Switzerland.



Actelion shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: ATLN) as

part of the Swiss blue-chip index SMI (Swiss Market Index SMI®). All trademarks

are legally protected.



For further information, please contact:



For Actelion:

Andrew C. Weiss

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gewerbestrasse 16, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 61 565 62 62

http://www.actelion.com



For ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc.:

Eric Hoffman

Chief Executive Officer

ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc., 155 Gibbs St, Suite 433, Rockville, MD, 20850

+001 301 762 7980

http://www.reveragen.com





The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to

the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking

terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected

to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or

"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or

intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and

research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection

therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company

and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's

existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company

with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties

and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or

achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,

performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-

looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results

may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,

estimated or expected.





Press Release PDF:

http://hugin.info/131801/R/2053819/768794.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.actelion.com



PressRelease by

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/03/2016 - 07:01

Language: English

News-ID 504646

Character count: 13326

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Stadt: Allschwil





Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease