Actelion obtains an option to in-license vamorolone from ReveraGen

Vamorolone, a novel compound for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy,
holds potential to better preserve muscle function and prolong ambulation for
the patient, without some of the side effects associated with glucocorticoid
therapy.
ALLSCHWIL, SWITZERLAND, and ROCKVILLE (MD), USA - 03 November 2016 - Actelion
Ltd (SIX: ATLN) and ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc., a privately held company engaged
in the discovery and development of proprietary therapeutic products for
neuromuscular and inflammatory diseases, announced today that they have entered
into an agreement. By this agreement, Actelion has obtained an exclusive option
to in-license ReveraGen's lead compound vamorolone for the treatment of Duchenne
Muscular Dystrophy at two different stages in its development.
Vamorolone is a novel compound that has the potential to preserve muscle
function and prolong ambulation, without some of the known side effects
associated with corticosteroids currently in use. This is important especially
for very young patients with Duchenne, where glucocorticoid therapy is not
appropriate due to these side effects, which include growth stunting and immune
suppression.
Jean-Paul Clozel, MD and Chief Executive Officer of Actelion, commented: "We
have been very impressed by the pioneering work performed by Dr. Hoffman and his
team at ReveraGen, and by the encouragement the development of vamorolone
receives from the patient community. With our proven scientific, regulatory and
marketing expertise in the area of orphan drugs, Actelion is ideally positioned
to support the development of this new therapeutic approach, to benefit the boys
affected by Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and help those who care for them."
Eric Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer of ReveraGen, commented: "Duchenne has
been the focus of our efforts for many years, and we now have the chance to slow
the progression of this devastating disease. The project has already greatly
benefited from broad philanthropic support, and we are delighted with the option
agreement, which will bring Actelion's scientific and commercial competencies to
the table, enabling vamorolone to rapidly reach patients with Duchenne and their
families."
ReveraGen is pursuing parallel clinical development for vamorolone in both the
US and Europe. Phase I clinical trials were completed in late 2015, funded
through venture philanthropy contracts by organizations including the Muscular
Dystrophy Association (USA), Joining Jack (UK), Duchenne Research Fund (UK) and
Duchenne Children's Trust (UK).
A Phase IIa program is currently underway and investigates the safety and
efficacy of vamorolone in 4-7 year old steroid-naïve boys with Duchenne
(patients that have not taken prednisone or deflazacort). The DMD clinical
program is being developed and run by a collaboration between the CINRG group
and Newcastle University (Kate Bushby and Michela Guglieri). A Phase IIb program
is in the planning stage.
ABOUT THE AGREEMENT
Actelion signed a license, collaborative development and commercialization
agreement with ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc., a corporation organized under the laws
of Delaware, US, to research and co-develop vamorolone, a non-hormonal steroid
modulator primarily for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy ("DMD"). To
date Actelion has paid a total of USD 10 million to ReveraGen which has been
expensed as R&D costs. Under the terms of the agreement Actelion will also
support R&D activities up to a maximum amount of USD 1 million p.a. for the next
three years. In addition, Actelion acquired an option to obtain the exclusive
worldwide license rights on vamorolone at any time but not later than following
the receipt of the Phase IIb study results. If the option is exercised,
ReveraGen will be entitled to receive up to USD 165 million in development and
regulatory milestones for the DMD indication and up to USD 190 million for three
further indications depending on achievement of certain development, regulatory
approval and commercialization milestones. Furthermore, Actelion will pay
increasing tiered single- to double-digit royalties on the net sales of
vamorolone.
ABOUT VAMOROLONE
Vamorolone is the first-in-human steroid-like compound that shows signs of
effectively separating a number of sub-properties seen in corticosteroids.
Animal models indicate that vamorolone retains sub-properties associated with
efficacy (namely anti-inflammatory effects), and in addition shows new membrane
stabilization and mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist sub-properties, all
without the growth stunting and immune suppression side effects of
corticosteroids.
Treatment with vamorolone in the earlier stages of DMD holds potential to better
preserve muscle function than is seen currently, without some of the side
effects that have limited the use of corticosteroids in very young children in
particular.
Vamorolone has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and Europe.
ReveraGen is pursuing parallel clinical development for vamorolone in both the
US and Europe. Phase I clinical trials have been completed in late 2015. A Phase
IIa program is currently underway and investigates the safety and efficacy of
vamorolone in 4-7 year old steroid-naïve DMD boys (patients that have not taken
prednisone or deflazacort). The DMD clinical program is being developed and run
by a collaboration between the CINRG group and Newcastle University (Kate Bushby
and Michela Guglieri). A Phase IIb program is in the planning stage.
ABOUT DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY (DMD)
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a devastating and aggressive genetic disorder
where progressive muscle wasting leads to increasing weakness, disability and
early death. It is caused by a mutation of the gene which codes for dystrophin,
a protein that is essential to maintain normal muscle function. If dystrophin is
absent, the stability of the muscle cell membranes is reduced - the muscle cells
are easily damaged and die.
Duchenne is an X-linked disease, such as hemophilia and red-green color
blindness. As the dystrophin gene is located on the X chromosome - of which
females have two, but males only one - females have a "backup" if one of the
genes is flawed, and will produce enough dystrophin to preserve muscle function.
Females can however be carriers, giving the X chromosome with the mutated
dystrophin gene to their sons, who will likely develop Duchenne or Becker
Muscular Dystrophy, a milder form of muscular dystrophy related to Duchenne,
depending on the mutation.
It is estimated that approximately 1 in every 3,500 live male births is
affected, with about 20,000 new cases each year worldwide. Onset typically
occurs in early childhood, with early motor developmental milestones being
delayed. By age four or five, mobility and movement problems like falling or
trouble climbing stairs become increasingly apparent. As muscles continue to
weaken, the boys begin to require increased physical support and have to use a
wheelchair around the age of 7-13 years. With the disease progressing, arms,
chest and neck muscles can also be affected and the heart muscle and diaphragm
may weaken. By young adulthood, the condition causes premature death, mostly due
to respiratory or cardiac failure resulting from extreme muscle weakness.
REVERAGEN BIOPHARMA, INC.
ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc. is a private pharmaceutical company, founded in 2008
and headquartered in Rockville (MD), USA. ReveraGen's single asset, vamorolone,
is a proprietary compound for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
Vamorolone development has progressed through venture philanthropy, partnering
with government programs such as the US National Institutes of Health, European
Community, and international stakeholder foundations, including The Foundation
to Eradicate Duchenne, Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, Save Our Sons, and
others. In total, approximately USD 20 million has been provided by government
and stakeholders to date.
ACTELION LTD
Actelion Ltd. is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery,
development and commercialization of innovative drugs for diseases with
significant unmet medical needs.
Actelion is a leader in the field of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Our
portfolio of PAH treatments covers the spectrum of disease, from WHO Functional
Class (FC) II through to FC IV, with oral, inhaled and intravenous medications.
Although not available in all countries, Actelion also has treatments approved
by health authorities for a number of specialist diseases including Type 1
Gaucher disease, Niemann-Pick type C disease, Digital Ulcers in patients
suffering from systemic sclerosis, and mycosis fungoides type cutaneous T-cell
lymphoma.
Founded in late 1997, with now over 2,500 dedicated professionals covering all
key markets around the world including Europe, the US, Japan, China, Russia and
Mexico, Actelion has its corporate headquarters in Allschwil / Basel,
Switzerland.
Actelion shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: ATLN) as
part of the Swiss blue-chip index SMI (Swiss Market Index SMI®). All trademarks
are legally protected.
The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to
the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking
terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected
to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or
"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or
intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and
research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection
therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company
and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's
existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company
with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties
and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or
achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,
performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-
looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results
may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,
estimated or expected.
