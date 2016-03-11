Orange County Family Law Firm Razai & Nefulda Produce Infographic Explaining Divorce Process

The Orange County family law firm of Razai & Nefulda is pleased to announce that it has recently released an infographic explaining the divorce process in Orange County.

The Orange County family law firm of Razai & Nefulda is pleased to announce that it has recently released an infographic explaining the divorce process in Orange County. The attorneys of the firm hope that the infographic will help members of the community better understand the process of divorce and make informed decisions regarding pursuing a dissolution.



Divorce can be an extremely complicated process, and attorneys who practice in family law spend years honing their skills, both in relation to advising clients and representing them in court. According to attorneys at the firm, many clients often come into their first consultation without any idea of how the divorce process works, making the role of the lawyer part educator, part advocate. Recognizing this fact, the firm determined that producing an infographic could help the public understand the process better, potentially leading to more fruitful attorney-client interaction.



Infographics are a particularly effective way of conveying information regarding processes, as their graphical nature allows the reader to follow along on a visual path. In order to ensure that the information they provided was well-organized and easy to understand for non-lawyers and potential clients, the firm worked with digital marketing agency Point Click Productions , which specializes in working with law firms.



Razai & Nefulda, APC is a California law firm that practices exclusively in the area of family law. They regularly handle a wide variety of matters related to divorce and domestic relations, including annulments, child custody, domestic violence, child support, LGBT representation, domestic partnerships, spousal support, division of property, and uncontested dissolutions. The firms Orange County office can be reached by calling 714-663-9900.



