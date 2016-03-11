Eastern Pools Shares Health Benefits Of Hot Tubs And Spas

Akron area pool store shares with prospective customers the potential health benefits of hot tubs and spas, along with relaxation effects

(firmenpresse) - Eastern Pools, an Akron area pool store, has devoted space on the front page of its website to information discussing the potential health benefits available to customers who purchase and use hot tubs and spas. The copy is placed near the bottom of the home page, adjacent to an image of the interior of their store and some of the hot tubs and spas they have available for sale.



Eastern Pools lists a wide array of benefits available to users of hot tubs and spas. The general effect that sitting in these small tubs and their circulation of hot water has in promoting relaxation is the first benefit touted by the website. The section also notes that there are many more tangible health benefits outside of this general feeling of relaxation. Hot tubs and spas are able to soothe sore muscles, the information says, a process which can provide relief for the minor muscle aches and pains people suffer from. The information goes on to indicate that tub and spa jets, which push water throughout the tubs, often at various levels of speed and intensity, are able to boost the circulation and digestion of those sitting in the tub. Specifically, Eastern Pools reports, many people find their hot tubs and spas helpful in relieving back pain.



The website of the Akron area pool store also mentions the fact that medical studies have found hot tubs and spas potentially helpful in treating diabetes, arthritis, heart disease and sleeping disorders. The section of the websites front page explaining the benefits of hot tubs and spas concludes with Eastern Pools acknowledging their possible effectiveness for lowering stress and preparing the body for a restful night of sleep.



Eastern Pools is a family owned and operated business. All of the family members combined have amassed over 200 years of experience in the pool and spa industry. Not only is their experience and knowledge specific to the pool and spa industry, it is specific to the Akron area as well. The family has served the pool and spa needs of the same 5 county area since 1963. Their familiarity with the area is accompanied by their considerable inventory, which they state is the largest of any pooler dealer in that same 5 county area in Northeast Ohio.





In addition to in-store water testing, Eastern Pools also provides an array of services including pool and spa repair, renovation, opening and closing services, scheduled pool cleanings, and spa and hot tub sales. In addition to all the necessary chemicals described above, Eastern Pools also provides customers with a variety of other chemical products as well as pool toys for all ages. Eastern Pools offers specials on these pool toys on a seasonal basis in the Fall. In the Spring, their chemicals are discounted in association with the opening of pools for a new season. Eastern Pools seeks to provide a family-friendly atmosphere in their store. For more information on their in-store water testing, or other products and services, see http://www.easternpools.com/store/



