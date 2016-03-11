Grand Appearance at Bread&Butter 2016

Huge multi-touch video wall by MMT with seamless eyevis displays centers Tommy Hilfiger?s fashion show stand

(PresseBox) - ?Spectacular?, this is how visitors characterised Tommy Hilfiger?s presence at ?Bread & Butter by Zalando?. The new fashion event by en vogue e-commerce company Zalando successfully succeeded Berlin?s fashion exhibition and thereby opened up for consumers. Tommy Hilfiger used its big booth of 170 square metres to stage an interactive fashion show on a large 200" video wall consisting of eyevis LCD modules. Both content, the new #TOMMYXGIGI collection by Gigi Hadid, and visualisation on the MMT multi-touch frame enhanced and web shop connected video wall generated a great interest. The video wall was the core of a thoroughly video display based exhibition appearance. The overall concept of the stand, including the visual presentation on the big video wall, was created by the BrandRetail Company Liganova.

The huge video wall featuring touch functionality is based on a concept by multi-touch specialist MMT, which is located in Raguhn in Saxony-Anhalt. The end product is a mobile and modular touch video wall that can be easily installed and dismantled and which can be smoothly integrated into diverse trade show and event environments as a freestanding solution. This mobile and temporarily usage of the wall naturally makes high demands on the applied components, which are easily met by the stable construction by MMT, its touch system and the robustly engineered eyevis displays. The wall used by Hilfiger consists of a screen with twelve EYE-LCD-5500-XSN-LD-FX-700 seamless LCD displays by evevis, each with a diagonal measurement of 55 inches. Through the 4 x 3 arrangement the displayed diagonal measures about 207 inches (ca. 527 cm) and it is only interrupted by 3.5 mm narrow bezels that are connecting all single displays. With a total resolution of 7680 x 3240 pixels the fashion label gets access to a huge screen that enables to show images and videos in high-definition. The display?s high brightness of 700 cd/m2 makes sure that the content also takes effect in light-filled environments. MMT?s integrated touch system recognises up to 40 simultaneous touch actions. By this, many consumers can interact with the content ? i.e. tap on points of information, pick styles and eventually get pointed to the web shop via a QR code ? at the same time and at different places.



?Being mounted in this spectacular show appearance our high-class displays could proof what they are made of. Colour adjustment among the single modules worked very smoothly so that the wall was perceived as a homogenous surface. The high brightness provided a cool elegance and easy atmosphere on the stand?, Michael Reichart, who managed this project at eyevis, commented on the technical advantages of the selected modules. ?And of course, the modules were resiliently surviving three days of heavy usage without any damage!?



eyevis, the German manufacturer of large scale video systems, is one of the leading providers and integrators of visualization systems for professional applications in control rooms, virtual reality and simulation as well as broadcast and AV. eyevis has a worldwide network of subsidiaries and certified retailers. As one of only a few providers, eyevis is capable of offering entire systems from one source. The complete solutions of eyevis include display solutions, graphic controllers, software applications as well as all necessary accessories.





Company information / Profile:

eyevis, the German manufacturer of large scale video systems, is one of the leading providers and integrators of visualization systems for professional applications in control rooms, virtual reality and simulation as well as broadcast and AV. eyevis has a worldwide network of subsidiaries and certified retailers. As one of only a few providers, eyevis is capable of offering entire systems from one source. The complete solutions of eyevis include display solutions, graphic controllers, software applications as well as all necessary accessories.





PressRelease by

eyevis Gesellschaft für Projektions- und Großbildtechnik mbH

Date: 11/03/2016 - 09:57

Language: English

News-ID 504661

Character count: 3566

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: eyevis Gesellschaft für Projektions- und Großbildtechnik mbH

Stadt: Reutlingen





Number of hits: 50



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease