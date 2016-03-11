Lastline Reports Extraordinary Increase in Market Momentum in 2016

200+% Sales Growth and 5 Million New Users Reflects Urgent Demand for Solutions Proven Effective Against Latest Generations of Evasive Malware

(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Lastline Inc., the leader in advanced malware detection, announced today that in the year-to-date ending September 2016 it experienced more than 200 percent growth in sales and extraordinary growth in new users. The Company's record financial results and industry momentum are directly attributed to growth of sales to enterprise customers, the expansion of strategic partnerships, recognition of product innovation, and investments in executive leadership and staff.

"There is a growing awareness that today's sophisticated malware is easily able to evade traditional approaches to detection. Most legacy enterprise security solutions, including first-generation sandboxes and next-generation firewalls, have proven to be ineffective against advanced malware engineered to evade detection. Lastline's patented solution, designed specifically to identify and defeat evasive malware, provides complete visibility into advanced malware activity. Our success is driven by enterprise customers who are not willing to settle for mediocre threat detection -- they are demanding the highest level of data breach protection on the market," said Christopher Kruegel, CEO and Co-Founder of Lastline.

Lastline experienced robust sales growth, with more than 200 percent year over year growth in sales. It was fueled by direct sales to major corporations in both the US and EMEA, combined with the increased performance of strategic partnerships. Total users protected by Lastline jumped by over 5 million in the last year. New customers included a world-leading car manufacturer, a global pharmaceutical company and a leading European bank.

Lastline also experienced explosive growth achieved through existing strategic partners. Lastline currently powers the advanced threat protection capabilities of market leaders in three different Gartner Magic Quadrants:

Three of the top providers in the Gartner Managed Security Services MQ

Five of the top vendors in the Gartner Unified Threat Management MQ

Five of the top vendors in the Gartner Secure Email Gateway MQ

Lastline has been recognized by leading industry experts as delivering the most effective malware detection solution:

Industry dominance was confirmed by the NSS Labs 2016 Data Breach Detection Group Test that concluded that Lastline is the only offering they have ever tested to achieve 100 percent detection with zero false positives.

The 2016 Forrester Wave report recognized Lastline as providing the strongest automated malware analysis solution in the market.

The US patent office awarded Lastline a patent for malware detection, US 20140317745 A1. This patent covers critical components of the Lastline platform's ability to detect and interact with malware, and validates Lastline's commitment to leading innovation in the advanced malware detection market.

To ensure it continues its successful growth, Lastline has steadily built out its senior leadership team and staff in critical functions.

George Chitouras, Vice President of Engineering, joined Lastline in January with more than 25 years of experience in building and delivering top-quality technology products and solutions. He focuses on value by scaling up great teams and products as well as incubating new ideas. Prior to joining Lastline, he served in key product leadership roles at Pivotal, Greenplum (acquired by EMC), SAP, Inxight (acquired by Business Objects), and Inso.

Mark Strutner, Vice President of Sales, joined Lastline in July with more than 25 years of executive sales leadership. He has built company and shareholder value by successfully bringing technologies to market through detailed strategic planning, flawless execution, development of world class sales and technical service teams, and the delivery of predictable revenue streams. Prior to Lastline, he has held senior executive sales positions at companies including ArcSight, Symantec, Veracode, IBM/Tivoli, Oracle and Resolution1 Security.

Bert Rankin, Chief Marketing Officer, joined Lastline in August with more than 25 years of experience successfully bringing enterprise solutions to market. He has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to develop market leading brands, dramatically increase the sales pipeline, and translate customer requirements into compelling products. Prior to Lastline, he held senior marketing positions at ThreatMetrix, Callidus Software and NetManage.

In addition to expanding executive staff, the Lastline team has grown by more than 20 percent, adding high impact employees across all functions and around the world to meet growing customer demand for its advanced threat protection platform.

For more information on fighting advanced malware attacks in the enterprise, please contact Lastline.

Lastline is innovating the way companies detect active breaches caused by advanced persistent threats, targeted attacks and evasive malware. Lastline's Deep Content Inspection goes beyond the legacy malware analysis used in most firewalls, NGFWs, UTMs, IPS, SWGs, SEGs, and anti-malware software. Lastline's open architecture integrates advanced malware detection and response, and threat intelligence into existing operational workflows and security systems. Inspection of suspicious objects occurs at scale in real-time using a full-system emulation approach to sandboxing that is superior to virtual machine-based and OS emulation techniques. Lastline's technology correlates network and object analysis to achieve timely breach confirmation and incident response. Lastline was built by Anubis and Wepawet researchers and industry veterans with decades of experience focused specifically on advanced breach weaponry and tactics.

Headquartered in Redwood City, California with offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia, Lastline's platform is used by global managed security service providers, Global 2000 enterprises and leading security vendors worldwide. To learn more, visit .

