Bridgegate Pictures in Association With Minds Eye Entertainment and VMI Worldwide Complete Principal Production on the Recall

(firmenpresse) - CORONA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Bridgegate Pictures (OTC PINK: BBGP), in association with Minds Eye Entertainment and VMI Worldwide, proudly announce that principal photography for the sci-fi, action, thriller, , has completed in British Columbia, Canada. Mauro Borrelli (The Ghostmaker) directs a screenplay by Reggie Keyohara III (Send In The Clowns) and Sam Acton. stars RJ Mitte ("Breaking Bad"), Jedidiah Goodacre (Descendants), Niko Pepaj ("Awkward"), Laura Maria Bilgeri (Toby Goes to Camp), Hannah Rose May ("Ballers") and Wesley Snipes (Blade, The Expendables 3, Chi-raq) as "The Hunter." Kevin Dewalt, CEO of Minds Eye Entertainment, made the announcement today.

"I am thrilled to collaborate with the team from Bridgegate Pictures and VMI Worldwide to bring the script to life," said Dewalt. "We couldn't be more proud to work with a young cast and the talented Wesley Snipes to create a film that sci-fi audiences will be excited to see."

In , when five friends vacation at a remote lake house, they expect nothing less than a good time, unaware that planet Earth is under an alien invasion and mass-abduction.

Borelli, who is a former collaborator of Director Tim Burton and the film illustrator for blockbuster films such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Captain America, capitalizes on his experience as a top "visual" artist to bring to life on the big screen.

will also be shot for the new Barco Escape three-screen, panoramic theatrical format, which fully surrounds audiences and offers the ultimate immersive cinema experience. Portions of the films will also be shot in Virtual Reality.

Minds Eye International has North American distribution rights to , while VMI Worldwide has international rights. is produced by Kevin Dewalt (Forsaken, The Tall Man) and Danielle Masters (Forsaken, Wolfcop), and executive produced by Guy Griffithe (WTF: World Thumbwrestling Federation, School Spirits), Andre Relis (War Pigs, The Perfect Weapon), Frank White (The Tall Man, Faces In The Crowd), and Isabella Ragona (Forsaken, Stranded). is the first film of a six-picture production slate announced by the companies at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

Established in 1986, Minds Eye Entertainment is one of Canada's most prolific independent production and distribution companies, internationally recognized for its commitment to distinctive film and television product and expertise in navigating international co-production and financing. Recent credits include: THE TALL MAN (Jessica Biel), FACES IN THE CROWD (Milla Jovovich), LULLABY FOR PI (Rupert Friend, Clemence Poesy, Forest Whitaker), Stephen King's DOLAN'S CADILLAC (Christian Slater) and FORSAKEN (Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland, Brian Cox and Demi Moore). For more information about Minds Eye Entertainment, please visit

Bridgegate Pictures Corp operates as an integrated film company out of Corona, California. The company engages in the development, financing and production of media products including feature films for worldwide distribution in the theatrical, broadcast and digital markets. Bridgegate specializes in commercial driven independent films that are star driven and have worldwide appeal. For more information about Bridgegate Pictures Corp, please visit

VMI Worldwide is an international sales, film finance and production company based in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 2010 by Andre Relis, Some of VMI Worldwide's past titles include Hellion starring Aaron Paul and Juliette Lewis, Wicked Blood, starring Abigail Breslin and Sean Bean, Gallowwalkers with Wesley Snipes, and Why Stop Now starring Jesse Eisenberg, Melissa Leo and Tracy Morgan. VMI Worldwide has cultivated an extensive network of long-term, direct relationships with the top networks, distributors and releasing companies around the globe. In the past 3 years, VMI has moved heavily into in-house production on titles including WAR PIGS starring Dolph Lundgren and THE PERFECT WEAPON starring Steven Seagal. For

Forward-Looking Statements



Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Bridgegate Pictures

714-90-Movie

714-906-6843

PressRelease by

Bridgegate Pictures Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/03/2016 - 10:00

Language: English

News-ID 504668

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Bridgegate Pictures Corp.

Stadt: CORONA, CA





Number of hits: 42



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease