Securonix SNYPR(TM) Wins Gold Award in 2016 American Security Today Homeland Security Awards

Industry-Leading Security Analytics Solution Recognized as Best Big Data Analytics Solution

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Securonix, the industry leading innovator of behavioral analytics solutions that predict, prevent, detect and contain cyber attacks, insider threats and fraud, announced today that its big data security analytics platform SNYPR has won the .

The ASTOR Award honors Securonix for its outstanding product development achievements and exciting new technologies that address growing threats to our homeland security.

Government agencies and the organizations that work with them are collecting, archiving and storing massive volumes of data in repositories, but haven't been able to derive security value from it. SNYPR was purpose-built to translate the billions of events from hundreds of different data sources that organizations generate daily into accurate risk intelligence and real-time threat detection.

SNYPR enables the agencies that protect our country, and their partners, to detect insider threats, privilege abuse, data exfiltration, advanced persistent threats, and "hard-to-see" breaches involving sophisticated malware. It harnesses the power of big data and puts actionable intelligence into the hands of security leaders, enabling them to combat cyber threats and reduce risk to their organization with fewer resources and lower costs.

SNYPR delivers the proven power of Securonix analytics with the speed, scale, and affordable, long-term storage of Hadoop in a single, out-of-the box solution.

The world's top government organizations, as well as the Fortune 1000, rely on Securonix's industry-leading platform for security analytics that provides advanced monitoring and threat detection capabilities.

"Securonix is one of a prestigious handful of companies invited into the halls of the Fortune 1000, Federal agencies, think tanks, and even briefings on Capitol Hill," said Sachin Nayyar, CEO of Securonix.

Securonix's impact in the homeland security space is not happenstance: The foremost thought leaders in homeland security, cyber security and intelligence are on the Securonix team. Its strategic advisory board includes former NSA director Mike McConnell, former secretary of homeland security Michael Chertoff, former chief Information officer of Bank of America Patrick Gorman, and former NSA deputy director Chris Inglis.

Securonix is working to radically transform all areas of data security with actionable security intelligence. Our purpose-built advanced security analytics technology mines, enriches, analyzes, scores and visualizes customer data into actionable intelligence on the highest risk threats from within and outside their environment. Using signature-less anomaly detection techniques that track users, account and system behavior, Securonix is able to detect the most advanced data security, insider threats and fraud attacks automatically and accurately. Globally customers are using Securonix to address the most basic and complex needs around advanced persistent threat detection and monitoring, high privileged activity monitoring, enterprise and web fraud detection, application risk monitoring and access risk management. For more information visit .





Comments on this PressRelease