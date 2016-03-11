Epson shipping samples of a new 32-bit microcontroller with an ARM® Cortex®-M0+ processor

The S1C31D01 is the world's first [1] microcontroller with a memory LCD controller and is ideal for wearable products

(PresseBox) - Seiko Epson Corporation (TSE: 6724, "Epson") has developed and begun shipping samples of the S1C31D01, the latest addition to the company's S1C31 series of energy-efficient 32-bit microcontrollers that have an ARM® Cortex®-M0+ processor [3] and built-in Flash memory. Epson believes that the S1C31D01 is the world's first microcontroller to have a built-in memory LCD controller. [4]

Epson plans to produce 200,000 units per month when volume production beings in April 2017.

Epson's low-power microcontrollers, which have built-in Flash memory, are designed to be embedded in mobile devices. In October 2015 Epson began shipping samples of the S1C31W74, the company's first product in the S1C31 series of microcontrollers with an ARM® Cortex®-M0+ processor. The S1C31D01 is the second product in the series. The biggest features of the S1C31D01 are that the memory LCD controller and the power supply IC for it are integrated on this single-chip solution.

Compared to other types of LCD panels, memory LCDs use very little power, so they are increasingly being used in battery-driven wearable products such as smart watches that do not require charging. On the other hand, memory LCDs had issues that increased the burden on developers. In addition to controllers, some memory LCDs needed multiple voltage power supplies while others had a parallel data interface for image transfers. So to use them, developers had to obtain external components and develop software.

To address these issues, Epson developed for the S1C31D01 a new memory LCD controller, a power supply IC for the memory LCD that can output two voltages of the developer's choice, and a 6-bit parallel interface. Because these eliminate the need for external components and interface software development, developers are able to save time and effort while also reducing the size of their products.

The S1C31D01 also integrates peripheral circuits, including but not limited to Flash memory, a real-time clock (RTC), a USB controller, and an A/D converter. Current consumption in RTC mode is 0.9 µA [5]. The combination of S1C31D01 and memory LCD promises to extend the battery life of wearable products.



ARM and Cortex are registered trademarks of ARM Limited (or its subsidiaries) in the EU and other countries. All rights reserved.

[1] First among general-purpose microcontrollers (based pm Epson research as of August 2016)

[2] Wafer-level chip-scale packages have a footprint that is the same size as the footprint of the chip.

[3] A processor designed by U.K-based ARM Limited, the ARM® Cortex®-M0+ is ARM's most energy-efficient processor and by far the most widely used processor in the market.

[4] A liquid crystal display that has a memory function. On ordinary LCDs even still images have to be refreshed. On memory LCDs, however, once an image is drawn on the display, it can be held there without being refreshed. This helps limit power consumption and saves battery life.

[5] Typical, SLEEP mode, RTCA=ON, 25 degrees Celsius





Epson Europe Electronics GmbH is a marketing, engineering and sales company and the European Headquarters for electronic devices of the Seiko Epson Corporation, Japan.Since 1989 headquartered in Munich/Germany with 50 employees, Epson Europe Electronics GmbH has several European sales representatives and has a European-wide network of distributors. Epson Europe Electronics provides value added services for Semiconductors, Sensors, Sensing Systems and Timing Devices targeted to all markets like industrial, automotive, medical and communication. Epson products are recognized for energy saving, low power, small form factors and rapid time to market. Information about Epson Europe Electronics GmbH is available in the Internet under www.epson-electronics.de

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, smart glasses, sensing systems and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises nearly 73,000 employees in 91 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts. www.global.epson.com





Date: 11/03/2016

