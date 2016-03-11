Scoring with NFC  DENSO launches innovative QK30-IC Scanner

DENSO launches the new QK30-IC, which is equipped with modern NFC technology and which offers unique features.

The new QK30-IC by DENSO is equipped with modern NFC technology.

(firmenpresse) - Inventor of the QR Code launches new scanner QK30-IC: Latest product combines the advantages of the standard QK30 with an NFC chip card reader. Great performance on short distances with NFC. Numerous possibilities from usage at the POS to access of control systems. DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit are experts for mobile data capture. Further information about RFID and NFC, the QR Code, scanners, handheld terminals and DENSO Auto-ID can be found on the company's website.



Düsseldorf. The DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit, part of the Toyota Group, launches the new QK30-IC, an innovative technologically advanced device as complement to the standard model QK30. The new scanner is equipped with modern NFC (Near Field Communication) technology, which is based on the same core technology as RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), but uses a lower frequency. So far, this technology has mainly been used for cashless payments of small amounts. With its integrated NFC chip card reader, the QK30-IC scanner offers innovative new features. More information about the scanners and handheld terminals, about RFID and NFC, the QR Code, solutions for mobile data capture and DENSO Auto-ID is available at http://www.denso-autoid-eu.com/en.html.



When it comes to mobile data capture or mobile payments in combination with an app on a smartphone or for the analysis of individual buying behaviours, the QK30-IC scanner is a real all-round talent. The standard QK30 scanner by DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit has become a bestseller because of its polyvalent use in numerous different applications. It is a great device at the Point of Sale when integrated in cash registers. Furthermore, it is a helpful scanner when connected to multi-media terminals or when connected to access control systems. The QK30-IC with its technological advances comes with innovative new features. Not only is it capable of everything that the QK30 scanner can do, but it is also capable of supporting NFC cash payments via credit cards. Thus, the latest product developed by DENSO for the mobile data capture market is another great success. As a fixed or built-in scanner, the QK30-IC can read effortlessly QR Codes printed on smart phone displays or badly printed codes on paper labels. Sina Haupt, Marketing Assistant at DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit, part of the Toyota Group, says about the launch: We are very satisfied with our new scanner and are excited about its launch. One of the QK30-ICs strong sales arguments is its capability of reading mobile coupons, mobile tickets and also verifying customer IDs. We have come even further with our NFC implementation and this has given us a lot of positive benefits within one and the same device. Further information regarding all DENSO products, such as handheld terminals and scanners for mobile data capture, the QR Code and DENSO Auto-ID can be found on the company's website.





NFC is, among others, popular at universities so that student IDs can function simultaneously as cash cards in the cafeteria or as member cards to borrow books in libraries. Dirk Gelbrich, Teamleader Technical at DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit, points out the great advantages of the QK30-IC scanner: Not only is our QK30-IC capable of what our QK30 is designed for, but it also has an integrated IC card reader and is thus deployable in even more fields of application.



For the European market, the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit is the contact window for all enquiries on QR Codes, mobile data capture, handheld terminals and scanners. The durable and robust terminals and scanners manufactured by DENSO are to be found in storage, logistics, POS, production and field & sales automation applications. Short and informative video clips about the terminals, scanners and solutions from the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit can now be viewed on YouTube. The clips include the 20th anniversary of the QR Code, a company presentation, and introductions to the various devices for mobile data capture such as the BHT-1500, BHT-1400 and the GT20 scanner. For more information, click on the link below: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHp4Yboj7IccPlSeRxQ6yBQ.



QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.





http://www.denso-autoid-eu.com/en.html



DENSO is one of the worlds leading manufacturers of mobile data capture devices. We follow one mission: Driven by Quality  maximum quality in mobile data capture. Decision-makers in the fields of retail, logistics and production rely on DENSO for their business requirements and in implementing the Internet of Things. DENSO is a member of the Toyota Group and is exclusively represented in Europe by the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit of TT Network Integration Europe: http://www.denso-autoid-eu.com/en.html.

DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit

