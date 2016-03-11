Clifford Chance collaborate with Artificial Intelligence Provider Neota Logic

Richard Seabrook

(firmenpresse) - International Law firm Clifford Chance LLP is working with Neota Logic Ltd, providers of intelligent software for legal and compliance, to develop automated solutions for assessing the impacts of regulatory rule changes on financial institutions.



Initially, Neota and Clifford Chance are creating an application which is to generate shareable legal guidance in the highly regulated Over The Counter (OTC) Derivatives market.



Paul Greenwood, Clifford Chance Chief Information Officer, said: "We are constantly exploring ways in which we can apply new technologies to the benefit of our lawyers and their clients and have made several recent investments in this area. Neota Logic is an example of how combining our expertise with intelligent automation software can add significant value. This collaboration is part of our journey to bring together the best of today's technological capabilities and the best legal skills and expertise."



Richard Seabrook, European Managing Director, Neota Logic, added: "We are hugely excited to be working with such a prestigious firm as Clifford Chance. Our unique technology is ideal for automating complex, regulatory compliance matters. Through our intelligent applications, lawyers and their clients can quickly get a sense of how the rules may apply to their unique business situation and what steps they need to take."





About Neota Logic

Neota Logic is a global provider of artificial intelligence software for legal and compliance. Combining reasoning, workflow and intelligent document assembly, the companys easy-to-develop, intelligent advisors help law firms and their clients improve efficiency, manage risk and achieve regulatory compliance. For more information, visit http://www.neotalogic.com.



About Clifford Chance LLP

Clifford Chance is one of the world's pre-eminent law firms with significant depth and range of resources across five continents. As a single, fully integrated, global partnership, we pride ourselves on our approachable, collegiate and team based way of working. We always strive to exceed the expectations of our clients, which include corporates from all the commercial and industrial sectors, governments, regulators, trade bodies and not for profit organisations. We provide them with the highest quality advice and legal insight, which combines the firm's global standards with in-depth local expertise.

