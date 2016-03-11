       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Ray Lighting Offers Top Quality Wholesale LED Flood and Tube Lights for Commercial and Outdoor Applications

The Chinese manufacturer and supplier of LED lighting products boasts an impressive array of LED Flood Lights and LED Tube Lights that are all well suited for a wide range of applications.

ID: 504717
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Ray Lighting is a reputable manufacturer and supplier of LED Lights. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China and known for providing a vast variety of LED lighting products at wholesale rates. The products available at the company are all designed to suit a wide range of applications including commercial, residential, industrial, and outdoor.

The company boasts an impressive range of products, which include the likes of LED Flood Lights and LED Tube Lights. As far as the LED Flood Lights manufactured by the company are concerned, they are intricately designed by the Ray Lighting team of luminaire design and development. These lights can replace traditional HPS/HID Flood lights for a variety of applications, such as office buildings, parks, construction sites, area lighting, squares, tunnel lighting, outdoor commercial lighting, architectural lights, landscape lighting, and more.

On the other hand, the LED Tube Lights manufactured by Ray Lighting can save up to 70% energy and resultantly increase lamp life by more than 10 times. In theory, these lights can last for more than 50,000 hours and require almost very little maintenance. As such, they are well worth the investment.

Most importantly, the company's products are strictly in accordance with international production requirements and follow regular inspection. Therefore, all the products boast the highest standards of quality. Needless to say, these qualities make Ray Lighting the most reliable Chinese supplier as well as business partner.

About Ray Lighting

Ray Lighting is an LED Light manufacturer and supplier based in Shenzhen, China. The company focuses on energy-efficient LED lighting wholesale products for commercial, residential, industrial, and outdoor lighting applications.

Contact:
Company: RayLightTube
Tel: +86 755 36524285
Address: Hong Kong, China
E-mail: sales(at)raylighttube.com
Website: www.raylighttube.com



More information:
http://www.raylighttube.com/



Keywords (optional):

led-flood-lights, led-tube-lights,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/03/2016 - 12:28
Language: English
News-ID 504717
Character count: 2227
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RayLightTube

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 78

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.238
Registriert Heute: 9
Registriert Gestern: 21
Mitglied(er) online: 6
Gäste Online: 222


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z