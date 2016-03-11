Ray Lighting Offers Top Quality Wholesale LED Flood and Tube Lights for Commercial and Outdoor Applications

The Chinese manufacturer and supplier of LED lighting products boasts an impressive array of LED Flood Lights and LED Tube Lights that are all well suited for a wide range of applications.

(firmenpresse) - Ray Lighting is a reputable manufacturer and supplier of LED Lights. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China and known for providing a vast variety of LED lighting products at wholesale rates. The products available at the company are all designed to suit a wide range of applications including commercial, residential, industrial, and outdoor.



The company boasts an impressive range of products, which include the likes of LED Flood Lights and LED Tube Lights. As far as the LED Flood Lights manufactured by the company are concerned, they are intricately designed by the Ray Lighting team of luminaire design and development. These lights can replace traditional HPS/HID Flood lights for a variety of applications, such as office buildings, parks, construction sites, area lighting, squares, tunnel lighting, outdoor commercial lighting, architectural lights, landscape lighting, and more.



On the other hand, the LED Tube Lights manufactured by Ray Lighting can save up to 70% energy and resultantly increase lamp life by more than 10 times. In theory, these lights can last for more than 50,000 hours and require almost very little maintenance. As such, they are well worth the investment.



Most importantly, the company's products are strictly in accordance with international production requirements and follow regular inspection. Therefore, all the products boast the highest standards of quality. Needless to say, these qualities make Ray Lighting the most reliable Chinese supplier as well as business partner.



