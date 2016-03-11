Ford France chooses Interoute hosting, security, connectivity and services for its business and consumer application growth

(firmenpresse) - Ford France renews and extends its contract with Interoute



Paris, November 3 2016 - Interoute, owner operator of a global cloud services platform and one of Europes largest networks, has today announced that Ford France, an Interoute customer since 2009, has renewed and extended its commitment for a further 3 years. Interoute has continually delivered connectivity, security and services as well as hosting for the Ford France dealerships internal applications. However, as Fords consumer marketing campaigns now bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to Ford Frances websites, the contract scope has been extended to include hosting the companys consumer facing applications. These represent around two thirds of the fifty applications hosted on Interoutes virtual servers, each with differing security requirements.



Jan Oliver Koch, IT Manager at Ford France, commented, We operate on a standard architecture, with three environments: development, pre-production which enables our developers to perform tests, and production which is provided by Interoute. With the acceleration of marketing campaigns on social networks, such as Facebook, we require a higher degree of integration. As always, we presented this issue to Interoute who suggested migrating to a new generation firewall which is more suited to our needs. Each time we face a hurdle, Interoute has the best solution, tailored to our needs and our size."



Matthew Finnie, Interoute CTO, said, "We are pleased and proud that Ford has renewed its trust in our long term partnership. Complementing the needs of our clients, understanding their business and their competitive environment, is what sets Interoute apart. This is based on our infrastructure and proven robust architectures, as well as our ability to adapt and constantly change. We support our customers in their development and furthering the sustainability of their competitive edge."



In 2009, when the automotive group decided to centralize its application portfolio with a single provider, Ford France chose Easynet, which was acquired by Interoute last year, due to its excellent proposal for combined hosting and services. Ford France continues to purchase services based on Interoutes broad security certified standards, in particular ISO27000 and because of Interoutes readiness to listen, its proven expertise and flexibility, customer service oriented attitude and high quality advice.









About Ford France

The Ford Motor Company is one of the largest global automakers headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, United States. The company produces and distributes across 6 continents one of the broader automobile portfolios: from styled economy cars to high tech big SUVs, including legendary cars, ultra-sport cars such as Ford GT or Mustang and a luxury division, Vignale. The brand Ford in France has over 100 years of history. A dealership since 1907, the Ford France subsidiary was set up in 1916 becoming a key player in the French automotive industry. www.ford.fr



About Interoute

Interoute is the owner-operator of one of Europe's largest networks and a global cloud services platform which encompasses 15 data centres, 17 virtual data centres and 33 colocation centres, with connections to 195 additional third-party data centres across Europe. Its full-service Unified ICT platform serves international enterprises and many of the worlds leading service providers, as well as governments and universities. Interoutes Unified ICT strategy provides solutions for enterprises seeking connectivity and a scalable, secure advanced platform on which they can build their voice, video, computing and data services, as well as service providers in need of high capacity international data transit and infrastructure. With established operations throughout Europe and USA, Interoute also owns and operates 24 connected city networks within Europe's major business centres. www.interoute.com

