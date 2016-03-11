       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Vast Variety of Monogram Bracelets and Earrings Now Available at GetPersonalizedJewelry.com

Leading provider of customized jewelry items now has a full range of Monogram Bracelets and Monogram Earrings available on its website.

(firmenpresse) - GetPersonalizedJewelry.com is a leading online source for customized and handmade jewelry pieces that are all available at a highly affordable value. Now, the website has added a new selection of Monogram Bracelets as well as Monogram Earrings to its catalogue.

The impressive range of Monogram Bracelets consists of sterling silver monogram bracelet, gold monogram bracelet, rose gold monogrammed bracelet, double strap monogram charm bracelet, monogram cuff bracelet and more. Each of these items provides value for money and makes for a unique and stylish gift or personal accessory. Available in an alluring range, these jewelry pieces are among the best-selling items on the website.

On the other hand, the vast variety of Monogram Earrings also boasts some surprises. The monogrammed earrings studs are available in sterling silver as well as 14k gold and rose gold. Also an incredible personal accessory, these earrings are simple yet elegant, and a highly tasteful gift for a loved one. An exquisite selection of these items can be found on the website.

Needless to say, as far as shopping for personalized handcrafted jewelry pieces is concerned, GetPersonalizedJewelry.com is a reliable source which offers amazing jewelry items at incredible value. As such, for those who are looking for unique personal accessories or an elegant gift for a loved one, the website is highly recommended.

About GetPersonalizedJewelry.com

GetPersonalizedJewelry.com offers a highly sought-after range of hand-made name necklaces, monogram necklaces, and other personalized jewelry pieces. The company is known for providing top quality products at affordable prices.

Contact:
Company: GetPersonalizedJewelry
Tel. No.: +1209322465
Address: Hong Kong, China
Email: sales(at)getpersonalizedjewelry.com
