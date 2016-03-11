Earth Alive Converts Outstanding Convertible Debentures

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- (CSE: EAC)(CSE: EAC.CN) ("Earth Alive" or the "Corporation"), a leading developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art microbial technology-based products for agriculture and dust control, reports that it has converted the outstanding $1,650,000 aggregate principal amount on the 12% unsecured convertible debentures maturing July 15, 2018, into 8,250,000 common shares of the Corporation. As per the terms of the convertible debenture issued July 15 2015, the conversion price was set to $0.20 per common share and the conversion date was November 1, 2016.
About Earth Alive Clean Technologies:
Earth Alive aims to be a key player in world markets of environmentally sustainable industrial solutions. The company works with the latest innovations in microbial technology to formulate and patent innovative products that can tackle the most difficult industrial challenges, once only reserved to environmentally harmful chemicals and additives. The company is focused on environmental sustainability in 1) dust control for the mining industry, and 2) the agriculture industry.
For additional company information, please visit SEDAR at
The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Information
Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" occur. Although Earth Alive believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contacts:
Media information and interview requests
Mr. David Gilmour
514-814-2899
Investor relations
Mr. Frédérick Chabot
438-863-7071
