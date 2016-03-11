Aydon Income Properties expands into Chinese Market

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- (CSE: AYD) Aydon Income Properties Inc. has entered into an Agreement with NAI Interactive Ltd., whereby NAI will provide Aydon with marketing and consulting services in the Greater China region. The objective is to secure joint venture partnerships to acquire a portfolio of income producing real estate assets in select regions of the United States and Canada.

In terms of the agreement, NAI will provide outreach and marketing services to Aydon for the purpose of building market awareness and developing business relationships in China. With the growing interest from large-scale Chinese enterprises in overseas real estate investments, Aydon and NAI view the Greater China region as a natural jurisdiction for seeking funding and partnerships, which will enhance the company's profile and grow shareholder value.

In return for the agreed services, Aydon will issue to NAI a one-time payment of 1,250,000 common shares of the company at $0.10 per common share.

NAI Interactive, established in 1998 with an office in Vancouver, and associate offices in Shanghai and Hong Kong, has a proven track record in connecting companies with Chinese-speaking investors globally through its network of affiliates and platforms. NAI connects organizations seeking access to Chinese investors, partners, and buyers, including high net worth individuals, private equity funds, family funds, private enterprises (publicly listed and privately owned), state owned enterprises and financial institutions.

Aydon has granted 900,000 options to certain directors and management according to its previously authorized incentive stock option plan. The options are exercisable at C$0.10 per share and are valid for a period of 5 years.

Aydon Income Properties Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Company acquiring income producing real estate assets in select areas of the United States and Canada.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Vid Wadhwani, Director

Statements in this release may be viewed as forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. There are no assurances the company can fulfill such forward-looking statements and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing the company, some of which are beyond the company's control.

Contacts:



Aydon Income Properties, Inc.





More information:

http://www.aydonproperties.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/03/2016 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 504743

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Aydon Income Properties, Inc.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease