Brocade to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Results on November 21, 2016

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Brocade (NASDAQ: BRCD) today announced plans to report its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016 following the close of the market. The earnings announcement will be available shortly after 1:00 p.m. PST (4:00 p.m. EST) at , and will be furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K. The earnings announcement will also be distributed by Marketwired. Brocade will not conduct an earnings conference call due to the recently announced acquisition of Brocade by Broadcom Limited.

Brocade (NASDAQ: BRCD) networking solutions help the world's leading organizations turn their networks into platforms for business innovation. With solutions spanning public and private data centers to the wireless network edge, Brocade is leading the industry in its transition to the New IP network infrastructures required for today's era of digital business. ()

© 2016 Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Brocade, the B-wing symbol, and MyBrocade are registered trademarks of Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., in the United States and in other countries. Other brands, product names, or service names mentioned of Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. are listed at . Other marks may belong to third parties.

Media Relations

Ed Graczyk

408.333.1836





Investor Relations

Michael Iburg

408.333.0233





More information:

http://www.brocade.com



PressRelease by

Brocade

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/03/2016 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 504744

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Brocade

Stadt: SAN JOSE, CA





Number of hits: 33



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease