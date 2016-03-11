Kemp Little Selects iManage Cloud for Work Product Management

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- today announced that , a top 200 UK law firm, has selected for its Work Product Management needs. iManage Cloud delivers rapid implementation, industry leading functionality, integration with key professional tools, full functionality when connected and not, and optimized performance when working with large documents, all with the agility and economic advantages of cloud solutions.

With iManage Cloud, Kemp Little will gain on-demand access to for document and email management and for secure file collaboration with clients -- through a low monthly subscription fee. More than wanting the very best technology to manage and govern their critical documents and emails, the firm wanted a platform for increasing user satisfaction and delivering better client service.

Initially, iManage was not on Kemp Little's short list of cloud vendors to consider -- it wasn't even on the long list. "We expected the same old system that had been around for many years," said Siddhartha Mankad, chief operating officer of Kemp Little. "Upon seeing a demonstration, I was very impressed by what they had done in the first year of the new iManage. iManage is really investing in thinking about how the entire suite should evolve with and for today's users, they are studying the work habits of today's new professionals and designing the system to reflect how they work."

"We're not interested in 'technology for the sake of technology,'" continued Mankad. "We're interested in technology that empowers our people and makes it easier for them to get their key jobs done -- which enhances what they can do for our clients. Our selection team, which included both IT staff and lawyers, conducted a detailed and in-depth competitive study of other cloud-based document and email management providers in the marketplace, but the new iManage was clearly the best choice."

Other key factors influencing Kemp Little's decision included the iManage vision for the Work Product Management platform, iManage's impressive product innovation, and iManage Labs which is the company's research and development organization dedicated to exploring how advanced data analytics, new technologies and new forms of computing transform how professionals work today.

"It's a strong vote of confidence in our vision to have the leading technology law firm in the UK select our cloud offering to deliver market-leading Work Product Management," said Geoff Hornsby, iManage's general manager, EMEA. "With iManage Cloud, Kemp Little will gain all the power and functionality of iManage in a secure cloud that offers performance, governance, and high availability. This is what modern cloud computing that is specifically designed to meet the needs of professional firms and their clients looks like."

iManage is the leading provider of Work Product Management solutions for legal, accounting and financial services firms and the corporate departments they serve worldwide. Every day iManage helps professionals streamline the creation, sharing, governance and security of their work product. Over 3,000 organizations around the world -- including more than 1,800 law firms -- rely on iManage to help them deliver great client work. Headquartered in Chicago, iManage is a management-owned company. For more information, visit us at , on twitter (at)manageinc or on LinkedIn at .

