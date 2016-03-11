Relevium to Launch Relevium Wellness and Relevium E-Health

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RLV)(FRANKFURT: 6BX) (the "Company" or "Relevium") is pleased to announce the launch of two wholly-owned subsidiaries: Relevium Wellness Inc. and Relevium E-Health Inc.

Relevium Wellness Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Relevium and it was created to execute on the Company's roll-up plans for existing physiotherapy clinics in Canada and the US. The Company is currently working on the development of its first clinic, which will serve as a pilot for testing the new service offerings and related operational technology. Once the concept has been proven, Relevium Wellness Inc. plans to identify and negotiate the acquisition of clinics in key strategic markets and integrating their clientele into its new Physiotherapy and Wellness service offering.

Relevium E-Health Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary and it was created to execute on the Company's plans for consolidating successful entrepreneurial businesses offering proprietary health and wellness products, including nutraceuticals, supplements and other paramedic products sold predominantly online direct to consumers. As previously reported, the Company is in advanced discussions and negotiations with several targets in the lucrative, growing and largely fragmented health and wellness e-commerce markets.

Aurelio Useche, President and CEO stated: "The launch of these two wholly-owned entities will provide internal alignment and external clarity in terms of the execution of the Company's corporate strategy. This is of particular importance as we pursue advanced discussions with several targets" Mr Useche stated further: "We endeavour to continue to provide our shareholders with updates on our progress and new developments as they take place"

About Relevium Technologies Inc.

Relevium is a TSXV listed company focused on growth through the acquisition of businesses, products and/or technologies within the scope of the expanding health and wellness sector, specifically under three important verticals: Pain Relief, Recovery and Performance. Relevium Technologies Inc. currently holds patented intellectual property for application of static magnetic fields on direct-to-consumer devices, which aid in decreasing pain, improving recovery time and enhancing overall physical performance.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aurelio Useche, CEO and Director

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the ability of the Company to secure adequate funding in order to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the conditions to the transactions contemplated by the potential letter of intents will be satisfied or that those transactions will be completed. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:



Relevium Technologies Inc.

Aurelio Useche

514-824-8559





More information:

http://www.releviumcorp.com/



PressRelease by

Relevium Technologies Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/03/2016 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 504749

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Relevium Technologies Inc.

Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 43



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease