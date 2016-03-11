Colt To Deliver Network Of The Future

High bandwidth network services provider Colt Technology Services has committed to a major system-wide network upgrade that will give its enterprise, carrier and web-centric customers access to bandwidth levels of up to 100Gbps and enable businesses of all sizes to future proof their connectivity.

As the largest independent fibre network operator in Europe and the largest alternative, high-bandwidth carrier across Europe and Asia, Colt is investing significantly in its core infrastructure to serve the growing connectivity requirements of the digital enterprise. At a time when much of the telecom industry is prioritising investments in consumer-driven wireless and content assets, Colt is focused on enabling critical business connectivity solutions by building out a multi-terabit optical backbone and next generation packet network optimised for 100Gbps connectivity.



Carl Grivner, CEO of Colt said: We are causing a major disruption in the telecoms market, similar to that being played out now in cloud computing. Old business models are breaking down and technology is taking a major leap forward, driven by software and virtualisation. Colt is investing heavily in its core strength, the network, to stay ahead of the business transformation curve  just as our customers expect.



As the applications and infrastructure that power tomorrows businesses increasingly move into the cloud and the data centre, the demand for reliable, scalable, and high-quality, business-grade connectivity continues to grow.



To enable this transition, Colt is driving a data centre-focused, distributed network topology, offering direct connections to over 200 key data centres, carrier hotels and cloud aggregation points, putting customers closer to the core of their digital business, said Rajiv Datta, CTO, Colt.



Colts network investment is centred around creating a scalable and flexible platform that provides customers with choices that meet the varying service requirements of different applications. This platform will further enable our award-winning product portfolio including innovative, software defined networking (SDN) products and Ethernet services, to provide value to our customers as they transition to this agile, cloud-centric world, Datta added.





Colts current network infrastructure delivers connectivity to over 680 data centres around the globe, with over 24,000 on-net buildings and growing. This major investment offers pre-positioned high-capacity connectivity, ready for rapid service delivery, giving our customers the ability to scale up in line with their data usage requirements and future proof their connectivity.



