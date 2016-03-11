Demisto Achieves Integration with McAfee Enterprise Security Manager through Intel Security Innovation Alliance

Integrated Solutions Deliver Enhanced Security Capabilities to Simplify Threat Defense Lifecycle for Customers

(firmenpresse) - CUPERTINO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- , Inc., an innovator in , today announced that it has achieved technical integration of Demisto's Security Operations Platform with McAfee® Enterprise Security Manager (ESM), enabling customers to better respond to security incidents with improved protection from ever-evolving cyber threats.

As a member of the , Demisto plays a role in the program mission to accelerate the development of interoperable security products and to simplify the integration of these products within complex customer environments, bringing better value and more protection against the growing threat landscape to joint customers. Through this partnership, Demisto and Intel Security address a rising industry need to shorten response times from security events and more easily remediate compromised systems, leading to a simplified .

"We're pleased to see Demisto complete McAfee compatibility testing for a use case that we know will interest our customers," said D.J. Long, head of the Intel Security Innovation Alliance. "Benefits of our joint solutions include reduced operational costs, greater protection and improved compliance."

Demisto's integration with McAfee ESM helps automate incident investigation and response through real time collaboration and automation. Demisto Enterprise helps plan, prioritize and track response to incidents alerted by McAfee ESM.

"Our partnership with Intel Security extends the security automation and collaboration capabilities of Demisto to McAfee customers," said Rishi Bhargava, Demisto co-founder and VP of Marketing. "This partnership and integration significantly broadens Demisto's reach in delivering greater efficiency for SOC activities and response to incidents by using automated playbooks, case management and collaboration."

Demisto Enterprise's intelligent automation is provided by DBot, a security chatbot. DBot automates actions across security products and correlates artifacts across incidents by using sophisticated patterns and powerful search capabilities. DBot searches through past and ongoing forensic investigations, and proactively alerts the users when duplicate or related incidents are identified. The playbooks were developed by security and incident response experts, following National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and other regulatory documents. To create new best practices, additional playbooks can be created by users to satisfy compliance and audit requirements, or for interactive modeling and training of analysts.

Demisto helps Security Operations Centers scale their human resources, improve incident response times, and capture evidence while working to solve problems collaboratively. is the first comprehensive, Bot-powered Security ChatOps Platform to combine intelligent automation with collaboration. Demisto's intelligent automation is powered by DBot which works with teams to automate playbooks, correlate artifacts, enable information sharing and auto document the entire incident lifecycle. Demisto is backed by Accel and has offices in Silicon Valley and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit or email .

Demisto is a registered trademark of Demisto in the United States and other countries. All other company and product names are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Intel, the Intel logo, McAfee and the McAfee logo are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

No computer system can be absolutely secure.

Profitability scenarios described are intended as examples of how a given enhancement under certain circumstances, may affect future margins and increase profits. Circumstances will vary. Intel Security does not guarantee any increases in profits.

© 2016 Intel Corporation

