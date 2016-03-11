iovation Shares Holiday Shopping Mobile Fraud Prevention Techniques Using Advanced Machine Learning

As Cyber Monday approaches, iovation provides insight to prevent mobile fraud using adaptive analytics trained from billions of transactions

(firmenpresse) - PORTLAND, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- , the provider of device intelligence for authentication and fraud prevention, today announced it will host a webinar entitled "" Nov. 8 at 7am and 10am PST. The webinar will address the rising amount of fraud originating from mobile devices during the holiday season and using big data insights to reduce risk. Eddie Glenn, product marketing manager of iovation's fraud prevention platform, and Kent Dahlgren, product manager for iovation's mobile and device recognition capabilities will lead the webinar.

"Last year during Thanksgiving weekend, transactions originating from mobile phones and tablets increased significantly from past holiday seasons -- peaking at 48 percent. Concurrently, the amount of fraud from mobile increased significantly," said Glenn. "While convenient for consumers, mobile devices make it difficult for businesses to determine whether a user interacting with a website is trusted."

Sophisticated fraudsters mask their true identity through techniques like hiding their location, hijacking accounts, and using stolen credit cards and credentials. Using machine learning techniques, professionals can gain insight into the past behavior of individual devices used for transactions and better assess whether those transactions may be fraudulent. In the webinar, Dahlgren and Glenn will address these points and specifically discuss:

The importance of understanding techniques to and determine if risk indicators reveal a potential for fraud

Security risks and concerns of an unsafe mobile app

How to utilize machine learning to predict the likelihood that a transaction will be fraudulent

The ideal approach to prevent online and mobile fraud this holiday season

iovation recently launched its service, which is the industry's most robust machine learning fraud detection solution. Using adaptive analytics trained from more than 23 billion online transactions, it provides businesses with the power to predict the trustworthiness or riskiness of an online transaction even if they have never seen the customer or device before. In addition, iovationScore reduces friction for existing trustworthy customers by eliminating time-consuming and frustrating step-up challenges like one-time passwords.

For more details and to register for the webinar, go to .

iovation protects online businesses and their end users against fraud and abuse, and identifies trustworthy customers through a combination of advanced device identification, shared device reputation, multifactor authentication and real-time risk evaluation. More than 3,500 fraud managers representing global retail, financial services, insurance, social network, gaming and other companies leverage iovation's database of billions of Internet devices and the relationships between them to determine the level of risk associated with online transactions. The company's device reputation database is the world's largest, used to protect 16 million transactions and stop an average of 300,000 fraudulent activities every day. The world's foremost fraud experts share intelligence, cybercrime tips and online fraud prevention techniques in iovation's Fraud Force Community, an exclusive virtual crime-fighting network. For more information, visit .

iovation Inc.



Connie Gougler

503-943-6748





More information:

http://www.iovation.com



PressRelease by

iovation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/03/2016 - 12:15

Language: English

News-ID 504753

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: iovation

Stadt: PORTLAND, OR





Number of hits: 38



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease