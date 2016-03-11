The Maitland Clinic Combines the Science and Artistry of Hair Restoration in World Class Clinical Care

The Maitland Clinic is a research based hair restoration clinic with outpatient facilities in both Hampshire and London.

(firmenpresse) - The Maitland Clinic, a hair restoration clinic founded by Dr. Edward Maitland Ball, who is a physician already mentioned and featured in The Telegraph, Mens Health, BBC Radio and a many other health publications, recently opened its doors for its patients. The Hampshire clinic of www.themaitlandclinic.com has been operating since the start of the year.. The hair restoration specialist now combines the science and artistry of hair restoration and hair loss treatment into world class clinical care.



People who are concerned about hair loss and who are looking for a solution should contact David Anderson, Senior Patient Advisor. No two problems are same and we highly recommend a thorough check-up for any sort of hair loss problem.



The Maitland Clinic has told the press that the clinic always uses the latest surgical techniques so that the benefits of the latest medical technologies and advancements in hair restoration can be received by their clients.



Our fundamental ethos is to treat each patient with utmost attention and care. The Maitland Clinic was started to genuinely help people who are looking for baldness or hair loss treatment in London, Hampshire and surrounding areas. Our London and Portsmouth clinic welcomes patients from all over the world. Dr Edward Ball and his team have recently treated clients from across Europe, the US and the Middle East. Our international clients tend to consult Dr Ball at our Harley street practice after flying into one of the major airports close to London. You can find more information on our London clinic location here www.themaitlandclinic.com/london/hair-clinic/



About the Company



The Maitland Clinic is a London and Hampshire based hair loss treatment clinic.



To learn more, visit http://www.themaitlandclinic.com/



Media Contact

Company Name: The Maitland Clinic

Contact Person: Edward Ball

Phone: 0800 612 6076

Address: The Maitland Clinic, 10 Harley Street, London, United Kingdom



Website: https://www.themaitlandclinic.com





More information:

http://https://www.themaitlandclinic.com/



PressRelease by

The Maitland Clinic

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/03/2016 - 13:44

Language: English

News-ID 504755

Character count: 2255

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Maitland Clinic



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 40



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease