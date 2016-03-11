       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Aircraft


REMINDER/Heroux-Devtek Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Second Quarter Results Ended September 30, 2016

ID: 504758
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Heroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX)

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED THE DAY OF THE CONFERENCE CALL, THROUGH MARKETWIRED.

Please dial-in 15 minutes before the conference call begins.

If you are unable to call-in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 95951307 on your phone. This recording will be available on Friday, November 4, 2016 as of 1:00 PM until 11:59 PM on Friday, November 11, 2016.

Complete unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis will be available on Heroux-Devtek's website: .

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

NOTE TO FIRST-TIME ANALYSTS: Please contact MaisonBrison at (514) 731-0000 prior to the day of the conference call.

Interested parties may also listen live at:

or http://www.gowebcasting.com/8084

Contacts:
Martin Goulet
MaisonBrison
(514) 731-0000



More information:
http://www.herouxdevtek.com/



Keywords (optional):

heroux, devtek-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/03/2016 - 12:30
Language: English
News-ID 504758
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Heroux-Devtek Inc.
Stadt: LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC


Number of hits: 23

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Aircraft




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.238
Registriert Heute: 9
Registriert Gestern: 21
Mitglied(er) online: 6
Gäste Online: 223


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z