(firmenpresse) - LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Heroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX)
Please dial-in 15 minutes before the conference call begins.
If you are unable to call-in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 95951307 on your phone. This recording will be available on Friday, November 4, 2016 as of 1:00 PM until 11:59 PM on Friday, November 11, 2016.
Complete unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis will be available on Heroux-Devtek's website: .
Interested parties may also listen live at:
or http://www.gowebcasting.com/8084
Contacts:
Martin Goulet
MaisonBrison
(514) 731-0000
More information:
http://www.herouxdevtek.com/
Date: 11/03/2016 - 12:30
Language: English
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Heroux-Devtek Inc.
Stadt: LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC
