Does your foam mattress, pillow pass the sniff test? Lose the smell with Vytex(R)

(firmenpresse) - ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- What does your foam pillow or mattress smell like? Although foam is the material of choice for comfort, It's a well known fact that memory foam has harmful petrochemical off-gassing; that polyurethane foam doesn't "breathe;" both create a breeding ground for smelly bacteria; and that natural rubber latex (NRL) foam has a distinctive smell when new. However, Corp.'s (OTC PINK: VYST) ® NRL foam is the exception. Bedding industry experts at the bedding section of the 2016 Consumer Electronics Show, Bedding Market Show and Highpoint Market Fall Show were amazed that Vytex is virtually .

Steve Rotman, president of NHS, the distributor of Vytex NRL foam, and CEO of Rotman's Furniture and Carpet, ranked #1 Independent Furniture and Mattress store in North America in 2015 by HFB (Home Furnishings Business Magazine), stated, "The smell of pillows and mattresses is critical because your nose is in close contact with them for approximately eight hours daily. All the major bedding retailers and manufacturers we have talked to are eager to finally have access to odor-free low-protein latex pillows and mattresses where you don't have to worry about ."

With retailers reporting that approximately 30% of all foam pillows are returned due to unacceptable odor, an odor-free latex foam is a major development in a market where "in 2014, 26.4% of all households, a total of 30.7 million, made a pillow purchase."(1) In 2014, there were $1.9 billion in sales of non-innerspring mattresses, which accounted for 30% of total mattress sales(2).

"Vytex has a proprietary patented process that removes virtually all of the naturally occurring rubber proteins that create the typical latex odor and cause allergic reactions in some individuals," stated William Doyle, Vystar CEO. "The result is an odor-free latex with the lowest levels of proteins of any latex -- undetectable using accepted protein ASTM testing methods."

Products manufactured using Vytex foam versus regular NRL foam have the added advantage of being eco-friendly, stronger, and more evenly buoyant. Vytex foam is whiter and brighter while maintaining all the positive characteristics of natural rubber latex including excellent elasticity, breathability, biodegradability and resilience for a superior pillow and mattress.

Before purchasing your next foam pillow or mattress, simply sniff.

For a free sample of Vytex foam, please email

Vytex mattresses, pillows and toppers are available through the following retailers and wholesalers: Furniture and Carpet; ® line retailers; and Bed Bath and Beyond: . Additional retailers are being added regularly. Visit for the current retail outlets.

Sources:



(1) The Retail Group Research Store, Putting Together the Utility Bedding Puzzle ()

(2) non-innerspring mattress statistic from ISPA 2014 Mattress Industry Report of Sales & Trends

For details on Vytex licensing, deproteinization or purchase, contact or (866) 674-5238, x1

Nature's Home Solutions, LLC (NHS), a Worcester, Mass.-based distribution company devoted to identifying and bringing to market innovative, high quality, certified sustainable, eco-friendly durable materials and components for use in the home furnishings, apparel, and other markets. For more information, contact

Based in Atlanta, GA, Vystar® Corporation (OTC PINK: VYST) is the exclusive creator of Vytex Natural Rubber Latex (NRL), a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex and can be used in over 40,000 products. Vytex NRL is a 100% renewable resource, environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable. Vystar is working with manufacturers across a broad range of consumer and medical products bringing Vytex NRL to market in adhesives, balloons, condoms, medical devices, mattresses, toppers, and pillows. For more information, visit .

