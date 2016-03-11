Saddle Ranch Media Launches Cannabis Medical Education Network

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTC PINK: SRMX) announced today that it has started preproduction on the development of the Cannabis Users Information Network. The Network will be a reliable and non-partisan source of cannabis related medical information and will provide educational information for parents, doctors and health care providers about the medical uses and the safe use for recreational users of cannabis.

SRMX is will operate the Cannabis Users Network as a for profit educational network as it has operated the company's other similar networks in the past. A typical one-hour program is divided into 12 to 15 segments with up to 24 advertising slots. As a Place-Based-Media network, the Cannabis Users Network, is planned to be distributed to a wide audience that includes medical practices, cannabis dispensaries, and other health services locations that make up the Point-Of-Care portion of the Digital-Out-Of-Home ("DOOH") advertising space, which has revenue of $4.5 billion. SRMX is targeting 200,000 health care medical practices and what is estimated to become over 100,000 cannabis dispensaries.

Mr. Phillip M. Cohen CEO said, "We are launching the Cannabis Users Network to be a self supporting profit making Information Network and a respected source of cannabis use information in the form of reliable educational information. According to the 2015 National Survey of Drug Abuse and Health, in 2013, there were 19.8 million cannabis users, which is about 7.5 percent of people aged 12 or older. We believe that reliable non-partisan information specifically produced as an education source that will be used by dispensaries, doctors and other health providers is long overdue."

Twenty-five states already have some form of legal use and with the possibility of 9 new states being added on November 8, approved cannabis use is estimated to reach 25% of the population. SRMX has identified that the need for information has changed and there are many sources of sponsorship to support educational cannabis information sources and networks. Dr. Sanjay Gupta, once a famous medical cannabis skeptic, spent months researching the science and concluded he'd been wrong. Dr. Gupta now recognizes that there are very legitimate medical applications such as treatment of pain, epilepsy, arthritis and PTSD. SRMX believes that more people need to understand these uses of cannabis as well as the safe recreational use, which is growing rapidly.

The Cannabis Users Network will be added to our other Networks that are now available on YouTube and are being prepared for distribution to medical practices as the availability of our working capital allows:

About Saddle Ranch Media, Inc.

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. is a diversified media and entertainment company operating three divisions: Saddle Ranch Digital, Saddle Ranch Film, and Saddle Ranch TV. SRMX Networks available on YouTube include:

African American Medical Network (AAMN) - America's African American communities:

Spanish Language Medical Network (SLMN)

KidCARE Medical Television Network (KCTV)

Women's HealthCARE Medical Network (WHCTV:

SRMX's growth plans are being led by Philip M. Cohen, SRMX's CEO, an innovative media industry icon, widely acknowledged as one of the pioneers of place-based media messaging-also known as digital signage and Digital Out-Of-Home media ("DOOH"). Mr. Cohen has produced content for the U.S. place-based healthcare industry for more than 30 years. He has produced over 1,000 health education segments for the DOOH medical space.

Mr. Cohen is recognized for being a pioneer and ahead of the curve in DOOH media. Advertisers and marketers now agree that the Digital Out-Of-Home space is a crucial element of any branding campaign. Arbitron reports that each month place-based video reaches 67 percent of Americans over 18 years of age.

For more information, visit .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (the "Company"). Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of the Company are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and our future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The actual results the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on our current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

For more information, visit

