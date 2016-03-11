WPCS Officially Launches Security Products Sales Division

Box Sales Can Generate Recurring Revenue

(firmenpresse) - SUISUN, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- WPCS International Incorporated (NASDAQ: WPCS), a full-service low-voltage solutions provider in the business of developing, installing and servicing integrated structured cabling, audio-visual and security systems, today formally announced the launch of its security product sales division.

Sebastian Giordano, CEO of WPCS, stated, "Adding new recurring revenue opportunities to our core contracting business is one component of our organic growth strategy. Security product sales, also known as 'box sales', provides us with the opportunity to extend our relationship with existing security customers and the potential to become our first national service and extend our business beyond our current physical presence in California and Texas.

Having previously introduced our security systems integration contracting services, which offers the installation of access control systems, alarm monitoring, video surveillance, video management systems, video storage, video walls, perimeter fence security and security management systems, this new complementary service provides such security products as: access cards, readers, badge supplies, clips, lanyards, identification card printers and related security supplies, which we believe will lead to future reorder business.

WPCS offers its customers a one-stop shop for all of their AV and physical security needs. We provide outstanding products, competitive pricing and the highest level of customer service to handle our clients' security product concerns, from ordering through the servicing of any issues that may arise. With so many types of access control systems, readers, cards, and printers available today, we provide the expertise and knowledge to make sure the companies, organizations and government agencies we serve get the correct supplies that are most compatible with their systems. Our primary goal is to seamlessly help our clients effectively and efficiently manage all of their security products requirements."

to access our security product catalog.

WPCS is a full-service, low-voltage solutions provider, installing and servicing integrated structured cabling, audio-visual and security systems for public services, healthcare, energy and corporate enterprise markets in the United States. The Company delivers end-to-end solutions, superior project management and best-in-class products and technology in California and Texas. For more information about WPCS, please visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's future growth opportunities and strategic plan. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Mr. David Allen



Chief Financial Officer

WPCS International Incorporated

Phone: 707.759.6008

Email:







Valter Pinto

Partner

Capital Markets Group, LLC



914.669.0222 x201

PressRelease by

WPCS International Incorporated

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/03/2016 - 12:32

Language: English

News-ID 504763

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: WPCS International Incorporated

Stadt: SUISUN, CA





Number of hits: 29



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease