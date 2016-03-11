$3.5bn Petroleum/Petrochem Specialist InterChem Closes Cloud CTRM Deal With Aspect

(firmenpresse) - The independent global petroleum and petrochemicals trader, InterChem, has chosen the AspectCTRM cloud trade and risk management solution to support activities at its London, Rotterdam, Houston and Singapore offices. Based entirely in the cloud and not grounded around on-premises servers or networks, the AspectCTRM platform is perfectly positioned for companies working out of multiple locations.



The InterChem deal comes at a time when traditional client-server CTRM vendors are consistently losing deals to more agile cloud vendors. Cloud solutions can typically be implemented and working within just a few weeks. Conversely, client-server alternatives can take many months or even years to fully deploy.



InterChem is a trusted partner to many oil majors, trading houses and end user organizations. It crafts custom solutions to their storage, shipping, blending, financing and related needs across a very wide range of petroleum products and petrochemicals.



Run by a seasoned team of trading professionals, each of them having more than 30 years sector experience, InterChem possesses in-depth market knowledge. Combining this expertise with strategically located blending, processing, storage and logistics facilities, InterChem is uniquely capable in its field.



AspectCTRMs architecture is expressly designed-for-the-cloud and built-for-the-cloud. Its inherent any-to-many scalability, simplified integration with third party systems and simple upgrade path make it ideal for companies of all sizes.







About Aspect

Aspect is a leading global provider of multi-commodity trade, risk and operations management applications delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) in the cloud. With almost 500 customers in 90 countries, its one of the fastest growing providers with rapid deployment, affordable subscriptions, and immediate ROI for all size companies. Solutions include AspectCTRM®, a full-featured commodity trading and risk management enterprise suite for front, middle and back office. Its available in three editions: Lite, Standard and Enterprise, expanding in functionality according to the needs and budgets of clients. Aspect is the only ETRM/CTRM solutions provider with market data and analytics tools delivered with its trade and risk functions on the same platform. This provides users with a seamless packaged solution beginning with pre-trade pricing analysis and market assessments via AspectDSC. Aspects solutions are available on desktop, tablets and mobile devices and through its Aspect Partner Program (APP).

