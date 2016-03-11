Affinity Water Deploys Panasonic rugged detachable notebooks and tablets to field workers

(firmenpresse) - Affinity Water, the largest water-only supplier in the UK, is deploying 325 of Panasonic Toughbooks latest rugged detachable notebooks and Toughpad tablets to its mobile workforce to improve customer service and operational efficiency.
Affinity Waters community based network maintenance and customer support technicians will be using the Panasonic Toughbook CF-20 fully rugged detachable notebook that delivers unrivalled versatility for mobile computing, alongside the Panasonic Toughpad FZ-G1 fully rugged tablet, which sets the industry benchmark for ease of use and outdoor viewable tablets for utility workers.
The water company, which has used Panasonic Toughbook devices for the past 20 years, has upgraded its mobile workforce technology to take advantage of its latest Enterprise Works and Asset Management system (EWAMS), IBM Maximo. The Panasonic devices are the primary digital tool for the field teams and are used to access all important applications.
Affinity Waters mobile workforce use the Panasonic devices throughout the day. The teams receive their work schedules through the device, use GIS maps to locate work locations and their water pipes and infrastructure, take photos, record activity and report. In addition, the team has access to email and all the back-office systems required to communicate effectively in real-time via 3G/4G and Wi-Fi with office based colleagues.
Flexibility and ease of use
The Panasonic Toughpad FZ-G1 tablet is valued for its ergonomic and rugged design combined with its ease to use and touchscreen capabilities in often challenging working environments. The latest Panasonic Toughbook CF-20 detachable notebook was chosen for its flexibility. Workers can easily add and remove the keyboard from the device when more detailed reports need to be completed in the field.
When we decided to implement the new EWAMS software we also took the opportunity to extensively review all the latest mobile devices on the market and the Panasonic devices were way ahead of the competition, said Amit Patel, Technical Architect at Affinity Water. They pretty much ticked all the boxes for our requirements. It wasnt just the high specification but also important features such as the quality of design, light weight and responsiveness of the touchscreens. A digital workplace for all our colleagues is pivotal to moving forward as a community focused water company and the Panasonic devices help us to achieve this
Commenting on how the Panasonic devices are helping, Affinity Water CIO Peter Rowland said: These Panasonic devices are at the heart of our strategy to become a Digital utility connecting customers, teams and assets to enhance customer service and improve productivity.
Paul Davidson, Utilities Sales Manager for Panasonic Toughbook, added: Our devices are designed with workers such as those from Affinity Water in mind. We have a range of rugged notebooks and tablets tough enough to withstand the rigours of outdoor use and designed with the needs of the user in mind and the flexibility required by the business.
Two parts, one story
The Panasonic Toughbook CF-20 delivers a new level of unrivalled versatility for mobile business computing as the first fully rugged detachable notebook. Offering the best of all worlds for mobile workers, the Toughbook can be used in 6 different modes to meet every business need. With its glove enabled touchscreen, up to 20-hour hot swappable battery life and purpose-built Vehicle Mount and Desktop Port Replicator, the Panasonic Toughbook CF-20 is an unrivalled rugged mobile business tool.
The Panasonic Toughpad FZ-G1 tablet with Windows 10 Pro sets the new benchmark for outdoor viewable tablets making it ideal for field workforces in outdoor scenarios. With its capacitive, 10-finger multi-touch display and digitizer pen and flexible configurable ports this device can be used to view high definition documentation and images in the field whilst benefitting from connectivity options to ensure data is always available when needed. The flexible configuration port gives business users the legacy port options they require in a compact, fully rugged and lightweight form factor.
About Affinity Water
Affinity Water provides an average of 900 million litres of water each day to a population of more than 3.5 million people in parts of Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Surrey, the London Boroughs of Harrow and Hillingdon and parts of the London Boroughs of Barnet, Brent, Ealing and Enfield. It also supplies water to the Tendring peninsula in Essex and the Folkestone and Dover areas of Kent.
About Panasonic System Communications Company Europe (PSCEU)
PSCEU is the European branch of Panasonic Systems Communications Company, the global B2B division of Panasonic. PSCEUs goal is to improve the working lives of business professionals and help their organisations efficiency and performance. We help organisations capture, compute and communicate all sorts of information: image, voice, and textual data. Products include PBX telephone switches, document printers, professional cameras, projectors, large visual displays, rugged mobile PCs and fire alarms solutions. With around 400 staff, engineering design expertise, global project management capability and a large European partner network, PSCEU offers unrivalled capability in its markets.
