Vital Poly Clinic Offers High Quality Laser Hair Removal Services in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (November 03, 2016): Hair can be a beautiful thing, but when it arises in unwanted parts, it can be a nuisance. Flawless skin on hands, legs and face with hair removed from the surface can look very attractive. Vital Polyclinic, a top laser hair removal Abu Dhabi clinic in Abu Dhabi offers an affordable and easy way to remove unwanted hair from the body.



For people with dark hair and light skin, laser treatment yields amazing results for hair removal. However, the use of state of the art technology in Vital Polyclinic ensures that all traces of unwanted hair can be removed equally conveniently even in people with light hair and darker skin.



Although this laser hair removal in Abu Dhabi clinic does not ensure complete removal of hair on a permanent basis, it promises slowdown of hair growth in customers quite effectively. The clinic uses advanced laser hair removal technology, which is effective on all types of hair and skin. Patients might need maintenance after some time, and find new hair growth to be lighter and finer in color.



The clinic offers laser hair-removal treatment in affordable costs. Customers, who are put off by the high removal costs of other clinics, can easily opt for the services of Vital Polyclinic. It has a team of expert dermatologists and beauty consultants who take proper care before, during and even after the removal process.



About Vital Poly Clinic

Vital Polyclinic is a laser hair removal and beauty treatment clinic based in Abu Dhabi. It is known for its affordable services, highly qualified dermatologists, beauty care specialists, and a patient-centric approach.



For more information and enquiries, please visit http://www.vital.ae/



Contact Information

Contact Name: Mr. Khaled Haj Younes

Company: Vital Poly Clinic

City: Abu Dhabi

Country: United Arab Emirates

Address: Al Bateen, Street 32, Behind BMW Showroom



email: info(at)vital.ae

Phone: +971 2 6667067



