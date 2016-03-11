BacTech Environmental Engages Laurentian University for Ecuador Bioleach Study

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- BacTech Environmental Corporation ("BacTech" or the "Company"), (CSE: BAC)(OTC PINK: BCCEF) today announced that it has engaged the services of Laurentian University ("Laurentian"), specifically, the Vale Living with Lakes Centre located in Sudbury, Ontario, to provide bioleach test work for concentrates collected in Ecuador.

BacTech is investigating the use of bioleaching to process high arsenic/high gold concentrates produced at flotation plants in the Ponce Enrique area of southern Ecuador. The use of flotation eliminates the need for artisanal miners to use mercury to recover precious metals. The area is known for its abundance of arsenopyrite ore.

Under the current study, BacTech will obtain from concentrate producers in the area, 150 kg of what would be considered a representative sample of the current production. In addition, BacTech will also seek to obtain 3 separate samples of 20 kg each consisting of low, medium, and high levels of arsenic.

The study at Laurentian will be conducted under the guidance of Dr. Paul Miller (Ph.D. Chem. Eng. C.Eng. MIMM), the Company's Vice President of Metallurgy and a leading expert in bioleaching. Dr. Nadia Mykytczuk of Laurentian will work in concert with BacTech, as well as oversee the work on behalf of the University.

Dr. Mykytczuk's research group and collaborators recently received several grants totaling over CAD$1 million from both federal and provincial funding agencies to assist with research being done at the school with respect to biomining as a means of reclaiming historic tailings. The end result of the test work will be to prove that bioleaching can not only liberate the gold from the refractory ore, but also stabilize the high levels of arsenic as ferric arsenate (U.S. EPA approved for landfill).

Work will also be contracted out to a well-recognized, external metallurgical laboratory to independently verify the improvement in gold recovery obtained from the bioleach study.

It is anticipated the study will take between 4 - 6 months, with the results providing valuable information and input for the design of a bioleach plant in Ponce Enrique. Given the fact that the area has a number of concentrators, BacTech will only be obliged to build a bioleach circuit.

To put this in perspective, if the plant to be built is to treat 40 tpd of concentrate, the need for a nominal 200 tpd ore treatment plant incorporating crush grind and flotation would be eliminated, saving considerable capital. A 40 tpd bioleach plant is estimated to cost approximately USD$10 million.

Dr. Mykytczuk is a Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation Industrial Research Chair in Biomining, Bioremediation and Science Communication. She is an Assistant Professor in the School of the Environment at Laurentian University. Her research focuses on using molecular tools for developing and optimizing bioleaching technologies for improved metal recovery and remediation of mine wastes.

"This is a very exciting new area for the Company. Using bioleaching, we hope to carve out a new niche in the gold processing market that has the potential to offer very real environmental advantages compared to current practices. We will be processing material in Ecuador instead of exporting jobs to other countries, creating employment and a new tax base for the government. The test work to be completed at Laurentian is critical to the development of this project," said Ross Orr, President and CEO of BacTech.

Company Profile

BacTech Environmental Corporation holds the perpetual, exclusive, royalty-free rights to use the patented BACOX bioleaching technology for the reclamation of tailings and mining waste materials. The Company's principle focus is a high- grade silver/copper tailings project called Telamayu, located in Atocha, Bolivia, in association with COMIBOL, the state mining group. The Company signed an MOU with Duran Ventures Inc. to explore the viability of building a BACOX plant in Peru to treat high-grade gold/arsenic ores. Investigation has begun to identify similar opportunities in Ecuador. The Company continues to field enquiries globally with respect to additional opportunities for remediation, including licensing transactions for the technology.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future tailings sites, sampling or other investigations of tailing sites, the Company's ability to make use of infrastructure around tailings sites or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Shares outstanding 55,618,944

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

