Kingsman James, a Subsidiary of Global Equity Partners Plc, Creates a New Aerospace and Cyber Security Human Resources and Recruitment Division in Dubai

(firmenpresse) - DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- (OTCQB: GEQU) and its fully-owned subsidiaries and () a specialist consultancy firm with offices located in Dubai and London would like to take this opportunity and welcome Miss Claire Hopkin, an Aerospace and Cyber Security Human Resources and Recruitment specialist, as the latest member of the Kingsman James Human Resources and Recruitment team in Dubai ().

After careful analysis of the Middle East and North Africa Region (MENA), the Aerospace & Cyber Security industry is now seen to be a highly desirable sector for Human Resources and Recruitment firms to venture into.

Miss Hopkin will lead Kingsman James´ new Aerospace and Cyber Security Human Resources and Recruitment division as she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, 18 years in total, to the Company. Over the next 12 months, Kingsman James will look to expand Miss Hopkin's team and division, by employing at least two new seasoned consultants.

The Company is also currently witnessing a rapid upward turn in the Digital Marketing sector across the United Arab Emirates. We believe that Cyber Security and Digital Marketing can work "side by side" and therefore we will look to also employ an experienced and seasoned professional to head up a new Digital Marketing division in the near future.

Finally, the Company continues to see a need for Legal and Finance recruitment in the MENA region; again these will also be targeted industries by Kingsman James in the coming months.

, "When our Human Resources and Recruitment Division, Kingsman James, was formed in 2015, our main focus was to concentrate on recruitment of seasoned professionals for the Construction, Banking and Hospitality sector. Now that we have a strong foothold in these sectors and have proven the business model by way of many placements, we believe the time had come to delve into other "Hot" industry sectors with a view to at least double if not triple Kingsman James´ annual revenues in 2017. Growth of this division will be geometrical as more and more consultants are employed."

Global Equity International Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries GEP Equity Holdings Limited and Global Equity Partners Plc., advises worldwide business leaders with their most critical decisions and opportunities pertaining to growth, capital needs, structure and the development of a global presence. With offices in Dubai and London, Global Equity has developed significant relationships in the US, UK, Central Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia to assist clients in realizing their full value and potential by bringing them to external capital and resources that place an emphasis on collaborative thinking. Furthermore, because Global Equity has offices in key financial centers of the world, they are able to introduce their clients to a unique opportunity of listing their shares on any one of the many stock exchanges worldwide.

