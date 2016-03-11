       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
New metallic-look cover for COM-KNOBS

OKW Gehäusesysteme has extended its standard COM-KNOBS series of tuning knobs by including covers with a metallic look.

(firmenpresse) - The elegant appearance of the tuning knobs in a matt chrome finish adds a special enhancement.

COM-KNOBS are characterised by an aesthetic design and reliable operation thanks to their tried and tested collet fixture. With this fixture, the knobs are mounted from the front, guaranteeing a firm fit on the axle. COM-KNOBS are available in the two colours nero and volcano. Different knob sizes are available, each offering room for a matching push-on cover. Each variant can also be obtained with a recess for an additional marking element. The existing covers with a colour choice of modern pastel shades and in black have now been joined by 4 more covers in a metallic look, made of an ABS material. These elegant versions are available for knob sizes ø 23, ø 31 and ø 40. The cover for the size ø 40 is available with or without a finger recess for rational handling during adjustment.

Among possible applications, the COM-KNOB series is ideal for rotary potentiometers with round shaft ends in accordance with DIN 41591 in measurement and control engineering, communication, medical and laboratory technology, heating and air conditioning, health care, fitness and building. The tuning knobs can also be modified to meet customers' requirements, for example mechanical processing for interfaces or for printing with a logo.



http://www.okw.com



enclosure, tuning-knobs,



The core competences of OKW Gehäusesysteme are the development and distribution of solution-oriented plastic enclosures and tuning knobs.

OKW Odenwälder Kunststoffwerke Gehäusesysteme GmbH
Friedrich-List Str. 3
74722 Buchen/Germany

E-Mail pr(at)okw.com
Internet www.okw.com



OKW Odenwälder Kunststoffwerke Gehäusesysteme GmbH
Friedrich-List Str. 3
74722 Buchen/Germany

E-Mail pr(at)okw.com
Internet www.okw.com



Firma: OKW Odenwälder Kunststoffwerke Gehäusesysteme GmbH

