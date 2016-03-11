A.I. Makes Yet Another Remarkable Prediction

UNU, the Artificial Swarm Intelligence that correctly predicted the Oscars and Kentucky Derby, accurately predicted the full baseball post-season back in July

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- While many fans dreamed the Chicago Cubs would make it to the World Series, few fans or pundits actually predicted it. Even this year, with their strongest team in recent memory. But , the world's first , made a bold set of baseball predictions back in early July, naming all eight teams to make the playoffs and asserting the Cubs would win their first pennant since 1945 and first World Series since 1908. For good measure, UNU also correctly picked the Cubs' opponent, the Cleveland Indians.

It was way back at midseason, during the All-Star break, when the Boston Globe challenged Unanimous A.I. to use their UNU system to do something audacious -- predict the full outcome of the 2016 baseball season. Unanimous delivered a set of picks to the Globe, which and have been tracking ever since. With the season now complete, we can report that the UNU artificial intelligence was remarkably accurate, having (a) correctly all eight playoff teams to make it past the wildcard round, (b) correctly predicted that the Cubs and Indians to make it through the LDS and LCS rounds to the World Series, and (c) correctly predicted the Cubs to win it all and end their historic 108-year dry spell.

This is not the first time Unanimous A.I. has made headlines for remarkable predictions. Earlier this year, Newsweek challenged their UNU system to predict the 2016 Academy Awards. The Artificial Swarm Intelligence achieved 76% accuracy, out-performing the vast majority of professional movie experts, including Rolling Stone and the LA Times. Unanimous A.I. was then challenged by TechRepublic to predict the Kentucky Derby superfecta -- the first four horses in order. UNU made a perfect pick against 542 to 1 odds, turning a $20 bet into $11,800. Unanimous was challenged by CNET to predict the Stanley Cup. UNU not only predicted the Penguins would win it all, but correctly predicted the MVPS and outperformed the experts in predicting the number of games each series would go.

"We're amazed that UNU was able to predict the outcome of the full baseball season back in July, identifying that the World Series would feature Cubs vs Indians," said Dr. Louis Rosenberg, founder of Unanimous A.I. "We worried a bit about the Cubs prediction when the Cubs fell behind 3 games to 1, especially given their history, but ultimately UNU was right again."

Developed by Silicon Valley startup, , and based on years of scientific research on , UNU is a unique merger of software algorithms and real-time human input. Modeled after swarms in nature, UNU enables groups of online users to think together as a unified emergent intelligence -- a "brain of brains" that can express itself as a singular entity. Touted to as the world's first "hive mind," the UNU platform has had over 60,000 human participants in swarming sessions this year, together answering over 250,000 questions.

Swarm Intelligence, the science behind UNU, goes back to the birds and the bees. In fact, it goes to all creatures that amplify their group intelligence by forming flocks, schools, colonies, herds, and swarms. Across countless species, nature show us that social groups -- when working together as a unified dynamic system -- can outperform the majority of individual members when solving problems and making decisions, proving the old adage: many minds are better than one.

In 2014, researchers at Unanimous A.I. first discovered that people can form online swarms that amplify intelligence just like natural swarms. So Unanimous built the UNU platform to bring that experience to everyone. Users can login for free, join an existing swarm, or form their own swarm on any topic. From sports and politics, to movies and music, online groups can form their own emergent intelligence and ask it questions about anything.

For those interested in tapping into a swarm, visit: .

Unanimous A.I. develops Artificial Swarm Intelligence technologies, amplifying the brainpower of human groups to super-human levels. For more information about the company, including details about our platform for consumers, or our Swarm Insight portal for enterprise, visit or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

