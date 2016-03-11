Tintina Resources Announces Meeting Results

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Tintina Resources Inc. ("Tintina" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TAU) (OTCQX: TINTF) is pleased to announce that the five director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated September 27, 2016 were elected at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on November 1, 2016.

The Company is pleased to welcome Megan Shroyer as a director of the Company. Ms. Shroyer is Senior Vice President-Montana Credit with Northwest Farm Credit Services overseeing a portfolio of agriculture loans in Montana. She has been with the Northwest Farm Credit Services working alongside farmers and ranchers for the last 19 years in various management roles. She is also a Vice President of the Montana 4-H Foundation Board and Chair of their marketing committee. Ms. Shroyer is an active member of the White Sulphur Springs community and is a proud 5th generation cattle rancher.

The Company would also like to take this opportunity to thank Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, who elected not to stand for re-election, for his time and significant efforts on behalf of the Company since 2008.

The shareholders also approved all other matters as proposed.

ABOUT TINTINA RESOURCES INC.

Inc. is a growth company focused on the exploration, development, and mining of its 100% owned flagship property, the Black Butte Copper project in central Montana, USA. The Company is led by a highly experienced executive management team that has a successful track record of building shareholder value through exploration, corporate finance, and mine development.

Tintina Resources Inc.

Mr. John Shanahan

President and Chief Executive Officer

(604) 628-1162

