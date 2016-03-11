       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Venture Capital


StorageVault Closes Acquisition of $4.1 Million Ottawa Self Storage Asset

ID: 504803
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("StorageVault") (TSX VENTURE: SVI) is pleased to announce that, further to its August 8, 2016 news release, it has completed the $4,100,000 acquisition of all of the self storage assets, property and business used in the operation of one Ottawa area self storage store (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition is an arm's length transaction.

The purchase price for the Acquisition in the amount of $4,100,000, subject to adjustments, was paid with cash on hand and first mortgage financing. With this Acquisition, StorageVault now has 16 stores in the strong Ontario market.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan
1-877-622-0205



More information:
http://storagevaultcanada.com



Keywords (optional):

storagevault-canada-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/03/2016 - 13:34
Language: English
News-ID 504803
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: StorageVault Canada Inc.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 43

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Venture Capital




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.240
Registriert Heute: 11
Registriert Gestern: 21
Mitglied(er) online: 4
Gäste Online: 199


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z