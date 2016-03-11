GeckoSystems, an AI Robotics Co., Secures MOU with Commercial Security Firm

(firmenpresse) - CONYERS, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. (OTC PINK: GOSY) () announced today that the linchpin Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), has been signed to form their first joint venture with a prominent, international commercial security firm. For over nineteen years, GeckoSystems has dedicated itself to development of "AI Mobile Robot Solutions for Safety, Security and Service."

"Last month, in response to their unsolicited, but gracious and complimentary inquiry, we indicated our sincere interest in working with this commercial security company, but if and only if, they agreed to our required Safety Clause NDA. To that end, they immediately signed our Safety Clause NDA such that our discussions became of sufficient substance for us to effectuate our second agreement, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), clearly revealing that both parties believe significant manufacturing and distribution synergies appropriate for the commercial security markets would be garnered by each firm," stated Martin Spencer, CEO, GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.

This is the Safety Clause that GeckoSystems requires of all potential joint venture partners prior to any substantive discussions:

Both parties understand and agree with the legitimacy of GSIC's concerns that mobile robot solutions may be used to lethally harm persons, other living things, property, and a country's infrastructure if terrorists, criminals, or other private or public enemies of peace, security, and tranquility were to secure access to and/or use of them. Therefore, both parties completely and wholeheartedly agree that MSR safety is of the greatest importance in the utilization of MSR technologies. In summary, all MSR technologies shared by the undersigned parties in any manner will be treated with the utmost secrecy and respect due to that reality and potential.

Artificial intelligence technologies and applications span Big Data, Predictive Analytics, Statistics, Mobile Robots, Service Robotics, Drones, Self-driving Cars, Driverless Cars, Driver Assisted Cars, Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Homes, UGV's, UAV's, USV's, AGV's, Forward and/or Backward Chaining Expert Systems, Savants, AI Assistants, Sensor Fusion, Subsumption, etc.

GeckoSystems' new mobile robot concept is of probable interest to most, if not all, commercial security firms. It is for better, lower cost public safety and commercial security.

All of those affiliated with the Company share the abject horror that most Americans are now still trying to process regarding the recent, indoor (and outdoor) mass shooting and murdering of tens of innocent victims.

To better manage those 21st century mass shootings around the world, the Company is offering to prototype and deploy the GeckoNED, a new type of mobile security robot. It is a Non-violent Enforcement Device with a high level of independent mobile autonomy, sensor rich for enhanced situational awareness, and ease of teleoperation by designated public safety personnel nearly instantly during the onset of "shooter in play" events.

The following was written by Spencer shortly after the Sandy Hook mayhem, but not updated since the Pulse nightclub carnage.

Safety for our children is a moral imperative for all enlightened civilizations. The present proliferation of lethal weaponry in the form of readily obtainable semi- and full automatic pistols and rifles has brought increased child safety to nearly blinding visibility that requires new thinking and solutions for this long overdue, poorly addressed need in our culture.

Mobile robots could be the most proximate and final deterrent to those that would harm our children in public schools and other venues. GeckoSystems has named the mobile robot concept that would provide yet another barrier between our children and those immoral individuals intent on doing them significant harm the GeckoNEDä. "NED" stands for Non-violent (or non-lethal) Enforcement Device.

Fundamentally, the GeckoNED (or "NED") is a new type of mobile sentry robot that would deter, detect, and contain those that would violently harm our children in their schools. The NED would be a new type of school mascot that could be customized by the children, teachers and staff to be a daily part of their school time lives. The NED would be able to automatically patrol all wheelchair accessible areas in any school without human oversight or intervention using GeckoSystems' proven SafePathä mobile robot AI navigation software.

What does? Deters, Detects, and Contains to provide better Protection-



1. Marquee deterrent video and audio surveillance systems

2. Quick detection using sensor fusion

3. Deployable multiple non-lethal containment systems

4. Ready mobile protection systems that are fully tele-operable remotely

The NED would be a marquee deterrent due to its robust audio and video surveillance systems employing WiFi LAN data communications to connect to the school's Internet access. The primary, high-resolution pan/tilt zoom video camera and professional quality microphones would be selected such that their features and benefits are appropriate for the expanses to be "sight and sound" monitored in the school.

Further enhancing the marquee deterrence, the NED would be available for direct human tele-operation almost instantly when direct human control was appropriate and timely due to a clear and present danger to the children having been identified with a high level of confidence by the NED's AI enhanced sensor systems. In addition, cell phone and police band communication capability could be included using the voice synthesis ability of GeckoChat.

The NED would:

Enable prompt intruder detection using multiple, different sensor systems (sight, sound and smell) AI fused to produce a one plus one equals three synergy. This metaphor describes the common result for GeckoSystems' sensor fusion competencies.

The NED's AI's would sensor fuse:

Augmented Vision

These would include machine vision, including that visible to the human eye, and that invisible, such as infra-red (IR) due to body heat, heat from fired weapons, etc. and AI software

Extended Hearing

Frequency response range widened beyond human hearing, into the ultrasonic using multiple microphones (omni directional and directional) and AI software

Enhanced Smell

Odor detection systems for appropriate gas detection, whether odorless to human sense of smell or not with intelligent inhalation system and AI software

Singly, and in concert, the preceding systems would detect unwanted intruders by:

Video surveillance enhanced by AI object recognition machine vision

In both visible and invisible IR light spectrums

Audio surveillance enhanced by AI expert systems

Within and outside human hearing range, atypical sounds such as

Gun shots

Breaking glass

Doors being broken down

Students and/or staff stressed voices; screams

Odor and odorless gas surveillance

Smoke, carbon monoxide, and natural gas

Potentially odors from:

Handguns, long guns, rifles

Guns in lockers

Explosives, gun ammunition in lockers

The NED would pre-position ready mobile protection that is fully tele-operable remotely when atypical situations arise. It would immediately alert pre-designated parties for human intervention and direct human control of the NED and its various containment systems.

The NED's exterior size would be about thirty inches in diameter and forty-eight inches tall

Cannot be readily disabled by small arms fire thus affording cover for students and staff when the NED places itself between the intruder and all others.

The NED's shroud could be bulletproof covering using a combination of Kevlar, ceramic armor, and/or aluminum plates sufficient for absorbing small arms fire.

Immediate intervention after detection resulting from a top speed, in obstacle free hallways, of up to 20 mph

SafePath technologies with obstacle avoidance five to six times faster than a person preclude NED hitting anything, even when under teleoperation (direct human) control.

Bull horns, sirens, high power speaker system and/or other sound projection systems capable of hitting the threshold of pain

The NED would have readily deployed, multiple non-lethal containment systems solely under the control of a designated, responsible party such as a "watch commander" at the local police station.

The non-violent and/or non-lethal containment capabilities would consist of:

Targeted, high volume water spray

Sleeping gas with directed dispersement

Irritant sprays, such as pepper spray, tear gas, etc. with directed dispersement

Acoustical stunners, flash-bangs, "stun bombs"

Targeted net guns, "projectile nets"

Targeted sticky foam, an extremely tacky material carried in compressed form with a propellant

Targeted electrical stunners (Tasers)

Recently, an internationally renowned market research firm, Research and Markets, again named GeckoSystems as one of the key market players in the AI service robotics industry.

"GeckoSystems has been recognized by Research and Markets for several years now and it is the most comprehensive report of the global service robotics industry to my knowledge. I am pleased that their experienced market researchers are sufficiently astute to accept that small service robot firms, such as GeckoSystems, can nonetheless develop advanced technologies and products as well, or better, as much larger, multi-billion dollar corporations such as AB Electrolux, etc.

"It is an honor that they recognize the value of the over 100 man-years we have invested in our proprietary AI robotics Intellectual Properties and my full-time work for nearly 20 years now. Our suite of AI mobile robot solutions is well tested, portable, and extensible. It is a reality that we could partner with any other company on that list and provide them with high-level autonomy for collision free navigation at the lowest possible cost to manufacture.

"This MOU portends well for us and our shareholders. We are definitively on path to consummate our first EU joint venture licensing agreement. It comes as no surprise, that a long established commercial security company understands the market potential of our suite of AI mobile robot solutions due to the significant ROI that enables full payback in less than one year.

"We continue to have numerous ongoing joint venture and/or licensing discussions, not only in the US, but also in the EU, as revealed in this press release. I am also pleased that as the Service Robotics industry begins to offer real products to eager markets our capabilities are being recognized. One final note, we remain completely committed to providing our 1300+ shareholders the ROI they deserve. This singular JV opportunity, in a new marketplace for us, could garner the company significant revenues in the near term. Our investors can continue to be confident that we expect to be signing numerous multi-million-dollar licensing agreements to further substantiate and delineate the reality that GeckoSystems will earn additional licensing revenues to further increase shareholder value," concluded Spencer.

Research and Markets is the leading source for international market research and market data. They hold '000's of major research publications from most of the leading publishers, consultants and analysts. They provide their clients with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets Guinness Centre, Taylors Lane, Dublin 8, Ireland.

GeckoSystems has been developing innovative robotic technologies for nineteen years. It is CEO Martin Spencer's dream to make people's lives better through AI robotic technologies.

In order to understand the importance of GeckoSystems' breakthrough, proprietary, and exclusive AI software and why another Japanese robotics company desires a business relationship with GeckoSystems, it's key to acknowledge some basic realities for all forms of automatic, non-human intervention, vehicular locomotion and steering.

1. Laws of Physics such as Conservation of Energy, inertia, and momentum, limit a vehicle's ability to stop or maneuver. If, for instance, a car's braking system design cannot generate enough friction for a given road surface to stop the car in 100 feet after brake application, that's a real limitation. If a car cannot corner at more than .9g due to a combination of suspension design and road conditions, that, also, is reality. Regardless how talented a NASCAR driver may be, if his race car is inadequate, he's not going to win races.

2. At the same time, if a car driver (or pilot) is tired, drugged, distracted, etc. their reflex time becomes too slow to react in a timely fashion to unexpected direction changes of moving obstacles, or the sudden appearance of fixed obstacles. Many car "accidents" result from drunk driving due to reflex time and/or judgment impairment. Average reflex time takes between 150 & 300ms.

3. In robotic systems, "human reflex time" is known as Worst Case Execution Time (WCET). Historically, in computer systems engineering, WCET of a computational task is the maximum length of time the task could take to execute on a specific hardware platform. In big data, this is the time to load up the data to be processed, processed, and then outputted into useful distillations, summaries, or common sense insights. GeckoSystems' basic AI self-guidance navigation system processes 147 megabytes of data per second using low cost, Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) Single Board Computers (SBC's).

4. Highly trained and skilled jet fighter pilots have a reflex time (WCET) of less than 120ms. Their "eye to hand" coordination time is a fundamental criterion for them to be successful jet fighter pilots. The same holds true for all high performance forms of transportation that are sufficiently pushing the limits of the Laws of Physics to require the quickest possible reaction time for safe human control and/or usage.

5. GeckoSystems' WCET is less than 100ms, or as quick, or quicker than most gifted jet fighter pilots, NASCAR race car drivers, etc. while using low cost COTS and SBC's

6. In mobile robotic guidance systems, WCET has 3 fundamental components.

a. Sufficient Field of View (FOV) with appropriate granularity, accuracy, and update rate.

b. Rapid processing of that contextual data such that common sense responses are generated.

c. Timely physical execution of those common-sense responses.

In order for any companion robot to be utilitarian for family care, it must be a "three legged milk stool."

(1) Human quick reflex time to avoid moving and/or unmapped obstacles, (GeckoNav(tm): )

(2) Verbal interaction (GeckoChat(tm): ) with a sense of date and time (GeckoScheduler(tm): ), and

(3) Ability to automatically find and follow designated parties (GeckoTrak(tm): ) such that verbal interaction can occur routinely with video and audio monitoring of the care receiver is uninterrupted.

An earlier third party verification of GeckoSystems' AI centric, human quick sense and avoidance of moving and/or unmapped obstacles by one of their mobile robots can be viewed here:

An overview of GeckoSystems' progress containing over 700 pictures and 120 videos can be found at .

These videos illustrate the development of the technology that makes GeckoSystems a world leader in Service Robotics development. Early CareBot prototypes were slower and frequently pivoted in order to avoid a static or dynamic obstacle; later prototypes avoided obstacles without pivoting. Current CareBots avoid obstacles with a graceful "bicycle smooth" motion. The latest videos also depict the CareBot's ability to automatically go faster or slower depending on the amount of clutter (number of obstacles) within its field of view. This is especially important when avoiding moving obstacles in "loose crowd" situations like a mall or an exhibit area.

In addition to the timeline videos, GeckoSystems has numerous YouTube videos. The most popular of which are the ones showing room-to-room automatic self-navigation of the CareBot through narrow doorways and a hallway of an old 1954 home. You will see the CareBot slow down when going through the doorways because of their narrow width and then speed up as it goes across the relatively open kitchen area. There are also videos of the SafePath(tm) wheelchair, which is a migration of the CareBot AI centric navigation system to a standard power wheelchair, and recently developed cost effective depth cameras were used in this recent configuration. SafePath(tm) navigation is now available to OEM licensees and these videos show the versatility of GeckoSystems' fully autonomous navigation solution.

The company has successfully completed an Alpha trial of its CareBot personal assistance robot for the elderly. It was tested in a home care setting and received enthusiastic support from both caregivers and care receivers. The company believes that the CareBot will increase the safety and well-being of its elderly charges while decreasing stress on the caregiver and the family.

GeckoSystems is preparing for Beta testing of the CareBot prior to full-scale production and marketing. CareBot has recently incorporated Microsoft Kinect depth cameras that result in a significant cost reduction.

Above, the CareBot demonstrates static and dynamic obstacle avoidance as it backs in and out of a narrow and cluttered alley. There is no joystick control or programmed path; movements are smoother that those achieved using a joystick control. GeckoNav creates three low levels of obstacle avoidance: reactive, proactive, and contemplative. Subsumptive AI behavior within GeckoNav enables the CareBot to reach its target destination after engaging in obstacle avoidance.

More information on the CareBot personal assistance robot:

GeckoSystems stock is quoted in the U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) markets under the ticker symbol GOSY.

GeckoSystems uses as its primary social media site for investor updates. Here is Spencer's LinkedIn.com profile:

Safe Harbor:

Statements regarding financial matters in this press release other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, technology efficacy and all other forward-looking statements be subject to the Safe Harbors created thereby. The Company is a development stage firm that continues to be dependent upon outside capital to sustain its existence. Since these statements (future operational results and sales) involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results.

GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.

Main number: +1 678-413-9236

Fax: +1 678-413-9247

Website:

