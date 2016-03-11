       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Aircraft


Media Advisory: CAE's FY2017 second quarter financial results and conference call

ID: 504808
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- (NYSE: CAE)(TSX: CAE) - CAE will release its fiscal year 2017 second quarter results on Thursday November 10, 2016. A conference call will be held on the same day at 1 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to provide analysts and institutional investors with a review of CAE's performance and outlook.

Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer, Sonya Branco, CAE's Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Arnovitz, CAE's Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations, will participate in this call intended for financial analysts, institutional investors and the media. Please note that the media will have the opportunity to ask questions immediately following the analysts' question period.

The meeting will be webcast live on CAE's site at . The webcast will be archived following the event.

Event: CAE's FY2017 Q2 financial results and conference call

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2016

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Phone numbers for conference call:

Instant replay (available three hours after the call ends for 48 hours): 1-800-558-5253 or +1-416-626-4100 - Access code: 21821147

About CAE

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a 70-year record of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with 8,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defence crewmembers and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide.

Follow us on Twitter

Contacts:


CAE contacts:
Helene V. Gagnon, Vice President, Public Affairs
and Global Communications
+1-514-796-5536


Investor relations:
Andrew Arnovitz, Vice President,
Strategy and Investor Relations
+1-514-734-5760



More information:
http://www.cae.com/?LangType=1033



Keywords (optional):

cae-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/03/2016 - 13:49
Language: English
News-ID 504808
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: CAE Inc.
Stadt: MONTREAL, CANADA


Number of hits: 35

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Aircraft




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.240
Registriert Heute: 11
Registriert Gestern: 21
Mitglied(er) online: 4
Gäste Online: 205


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z