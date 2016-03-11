Central Europe Genomics Center (CEGC) Engages Agent Alan Morell as Senior Advisor; Presented a 10 Figure Plus Term Sheet for Whole Genome Sequencing Servicing 500 Billion R&D Market of Central Europe

(firmenpresse) - BEVERLY HILLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Thursday, November 3, 2016) -Announced today, who will provide the 100M Central Europe Market with whole genome sequencing (WGS) technologies, access to other, integrated OMIC technologies, and extended bioinformatics capabilities, as well as a construct a unique Civic Ecosystem to enable the adoption of precision medicine in emerging clinical and consumer markets has been presented a 10 figure plus term sheet under the Senior Advisory of Agent Alan Morell, Creative Management Partners LLC.

Said Founder/Managing Partner: "When our associates recommended Alan Morell, (who after months of trying to get their venture renegotiated with a Fortune 50 company unsuccessfully, Alan did it in two phone calls), we vetted and then engaged Alan as Senior Advisor. Alan has brought us to several A-list Pharma Venture groups and we received in short order, a 10 figure plus term sheet thereafter. As I have stated before, Alan's hat is deep with magic!"

Said Alan Morell: "Geoffrey and Piotr are International integrity driven respected executives, whose needs were ideal for participation with my financial contacts in Washington DC and beyond, understanding the European Model for Whole Genome Sequencing. Additionally, for the U.S. Audience, to support CEGC initiatives, our Agency is actively exploring a Docudrama for television in connection with the development, production and distribution of a reality television project with a working title Precision Medicine."

The CEGC will establish Europe's first and only CLIA certified lab capable of providing a WGS for under $1000, thus enabling population-level national and regional sequencing programs, in a manner analogous to (), a Korean based private, for-profit company offering sequencing services to Asian clinical and R&D market and Genomics England initiative: , but with more than just sequencing capability in order to add value (e.g., bioinformatics capabilities; complementary assays such as proteomics and molecular and clinical phenotyping).

To achieve this, CEGC has obtained exclusivity for Poland for Illumina's XTEN sequencing platform capable of providing an entire genome sequence for under $1000. .

The CEGC, in partnership with the Medical University of Bialystok, Poland, will develop integrated infrastructure -- a "Civic Ecosystem" engaging all stakeholders with an interest in clinical medicine and public health to allow personalized medicine products and strategies to be developed, vetted and adopted. To do so the CEGC will, e.g., develop a commercial incubator and engage governmental and regulatory agencies to determine best practices for moving products and practices through the approval processes. This CEGC Civic Ecosystem will also initially leverage a 1,500 patient Community hospital in Poland as a clinical testing ground.

CEGC will continue incubate similar projects across the CE region by identifying KOL in genomics and science, creating sequencing projects and assisting in grant applications.

CEGC has assembled a team of renowned scientists and life science professionals dedicated to realizing the company's vision and business plan. Key team members include:

.: CEO | leading statistical geneticist and applied biomedical researcher; helped set up first two XTEN's at Craig Venter's Human Longevity Institute (HLI)

: President | 16 years creating & managing life science investments (Biobank Technology Ventures, Pathway Genomics)

: Supervisory Board | 15 years C-level experience working with industry and government to build successful Polish business

.: Supervisory Board | CEO of publically traded Polish genetic testing company

,

