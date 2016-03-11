Mortgage Rates Head Up

(firmenpresse) - MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its (PMMS®), showing average fixed mortgage rates increasing to their highest level since late June.

(FRM) averaged 3.54 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending November 3, 2016, up from last week when it averaged 3.47 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.87 percent.

this week averaged 2.84 percent with an average 0.5 point, up from last week when they averaged 2.78 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.09 percent.

(ARM) averaged 2.87 with an average 0.4 point, up from last week when it averaged 2.84 percent. A year ago, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.96 percent.

Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the . Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

Attributed to Sean Becketti, chief economist, Freddie Mac.

"A jump last week in the PCE -- the price index tracked most closely by the Fed -- raised the prospect that inflation might not be completely dead after all. Investors reacted by driving the yield on the 10-year Treasury to its highest point since June. The 30-year mortgage rate jumped 7 basis points to 3.54 percent, the largest 1-week increase in over six months."

