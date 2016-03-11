Sunny Portal Professional Package: A Perfect View of Your Own Solar Power

(PresseBox) - Precisely analyze power consumption within your own four walls, uncover your savings potential and save electricity costs: With the latest version of the Sunny Portal Professional Package from SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA), private users now also have a more detailed insight into their PV system data. The features of the Professional Package in combination with the Sunny Home Manager, for example, enable professional PV monitoring in the SMA Smart Home. Installers and private users receive an improved status overview of the PV system, have access to more technical details at a higher resolution and can therefore manage energy flows and inverters more efficiently.

"All PV system owners who want a greater technical insight into the monitoring of their private PV systems have four weeks to test the new Sunny Portal Professional Package free of charge," said Marko Sittig, Product Manager at SMA. "Especially the clearly structured overview of the most important AC and DC measured values and the five-minute resolution of the data create the ideal conditions for a better insight into your own energy balance and the functionality of the PV system. This allows previously hidden potential energy savings to be revealed."

The world?s leading monitoring portal for PV systems of every type and size

With the online portal, Sunny Portal, and the monitoring solution, Sunny Portal Professional Package, SMA offers all PV system operators the optimum solution for professional monitoring of one or more PV systems. PV system owners and installers can access key system data via their computer or smartphone, at any time and anywhere. They can analyze measured values and visualize and compare yields.

Sunny Portal is the biggest PV monitoring portal in the world, with over 220,000 registered systems and more than 14 GW of monitored PV power in over 160 countries. In 2015, the PV monitoring portal was also awarded first place among global monitoring providers, according to an analysis of the global photovoltaics monitoring market published by GTM Research in May 2016.



Learn more about the Sunny Portal Professional Package at www.sma.de/sunnyportal-en

You can find tips on using Sunny Portal in the SMA Sunny Blog at www.en.sma-sunny.com

Disclaimer:

This press release serves only as information and does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for, acquire, hold or sell any securities of SMA Solar Technology AG (the "Company") or any present or future subsidiary of the Company (together with the Company, the "SMA Group") nor should it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the Company or any member of the SMA Group or commitment whatsoever. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

This press release can contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements are statements which do not describe facts of the past. They also include statements about our assumptions and expectations. These statements are based on plans, estimations and forecasts which the Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA or company) has available at this time. Future-oriented statements are therefore only valid on the day on which they are made. Future-oriented statements by nature contain risks and elements of uncertainty. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can lead to considerable differences between the actual results, the financial position, the development or the performance of the corporation and the estimates given here. These factors include those which SMA has discussed in published reports. These reports are available on the SMA website at www.SMA.de. The company accepts no obligation whatsoever to update these future-oriented statements or to adjust them to future events or developments.



The SMA Group with sales of ?1 billion in 2015 is the global market leader for solar inverters, a key component of all PV plants, and offers innovative key technologies for future power supply structures. It is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, and is represented in 20 countries. The Group employs more than 3,000 people worldwide. SMA has an extensive range of products, which offers the right inverters for all module types and plant sizes; for small residential systems as well as large-scale plants, grid-connected photovoltaic systems as well as off-grid and hybrid systems. Moreover, SMA offers system technology for various battery technologies and system sizes and collaborates with renowned battery manufacturers and companies from the automotive industry. The SMA technology is protected by about 750 patents and utility models worldwide. The range of services is supplemented by comprehensive services and operational management of large-scale PV power plants. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is currently the only company in the solar industry that is listed in the TecDAX index.





Company information / Profile:

The SMA Group with sales of ?1 billion in 2015 is the global market leader for solar inverters, a key component of all PV plants, and offers innovative key technologies for future power supply structures. It is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, and is represented in 20 countries. The Group employs more than 3,000 people worldwide. SMA has an extensive range of products, which offers the right inverters for all module types and plant sizes; for small residential systems as well as large-scale plants, grid-connected photovoltaic systems as well as off-grid and hybrid systems. Moreover, SMA offers system technology for various battery technologies and system sizes and collaborates with renowned battery manufacturers and companies from the automotive industry. The SMA technology is protected by about 750 patents and utility models worldwide. The range of services is supplemented by comprehensive services and operational management of large-scale PV power plants. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is currently the only company in the solar industry that is listed in the TecDAX index.





PressRelease by

SMA Solar Technology AG

Date: 11/03/2016 - 14:15

Language: English

News-ID 504814

Character count: 5475

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SMA Solar Technology AG

Stadt: Niestetal





Number of hits: 41



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease