       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Lifestyle & Leisure


Greater Flexibility for Making Purchases: The first Solar-Log? online shop is now open

Solare Datensysteme GmbH (SDS) has opened its first Solar-Log? online shop / With just a few clicks, products can now be immediately ordered without any wait - at any time, day or night / A discount of 10% will be applied to every order in November

ID: 504815
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(PresseBox) - Wholesalers, installers and end customers within the EU can make their purchases around the clock with the Solar-Log? online shop. For the launch, SDS is offering customers a 10% special discount on every order in November.
The decision-making tool is a special highlight of the Solar-Log? online shop. This tool makes it easy for everyone to find the right product for their particular needs.
An integrated filter function provides the option to select the compatible accessories
for a particular Solar-Log? product.
The adaptable web design allows every mobile device to access the Solar-Log? online shop.
Check out the new Solar-Log? online shop at http://shop.solar-log.com/en.
Register now to receive a 10% discount on orders during November 2016.

Solare Datensysteme GmbH (SDS), based in the German city of Geislingen-Binsdorf, is one of the leading companies in the areas of solar monitoring, smart energy, and feed-in management with global service for operators and installers. Since August 2015, SDS is a subsidiary of BKW AG (Bern, Switzerland) ? a global company for energy and infrastructure with around 5,000 employees.
SDS specializes in developing and distributing monitoring systems for photovoltaic plants, with core competencies that include innovative products with short development cycles and the best price-performance ratio.
SDS has developed and distributed their Solar-Log? product range since 2007, currently installed in 100 countries ? monitoring 255,799 plants with a total output of 11.29 GWp. SDS solutions make an important contribution to the successful integration of renewable energy into an intelligent power grid and help to make the successful transition to clean energy a reality.
More information about SDS can be found at www.solar-log.com.



Company information / Profile:

Solare Datensysteme GmbH (SDS), based in the German city of Geislingen-Binsdorf, is one of the leading companies in the areas of solar monitoring, smart energy, and feed-in management with global service for operators and installers. Since August 2015, SDS is a subsidiary of BKW AG (Bern, Switzerland) ? a global company for energy and infrastructure with around 5,000 employees.
SDS specializes in developing and distributing monitoring systems for photovoltaic plants, with core competencies that include innovative products with short development cycles and the best price-performance ratio.
SDS has developed and distributed their Solar-Log? product range since 2007, currently installed in 100 countries ? monitoring 255,799 plants with a total output of 11.29 GWp. SDS solutions make an important contribution to the successful integration of renewable energy into an intelligent power grid and help to make the successful transition to clean energy a reality.
More information about SDS can be found at www.solar-log.com.

PressRelease by

published by: PresseBox
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/03/2016 - 13:58
Language: English
News-ID 504815
Character count: 2253
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Solare Datensysteme GmbH
Stadt: Geislingen-Binsdorf


Number of hits: 42

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Lifestyle & Leisure




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.240
Registriert Heute: 11
Registriert Gestern: 21
Mitglied(er) online: 4
Gäste Online: 199


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z