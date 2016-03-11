Greater Flexibility for Making Purchases: The first Solar-Log? online shop is now open

Solare Datensysteme GmbH (SDS) has opened its first Solar-Log? online shop / With just a few clicks, products can now be immediately ordered without any wait - at any time, day or night / A discount of 10% will be applied to every order in November

(PresseBox) - Wholesalers, installers and end customers within the EU can make their purchases around the clock with the Solar-Log? online shop. For the launch, SDS is offering customers a 10% special discount on every order in November.

The decision-making tool is a special highlight of the Solar-Log? online shop. This tool makes it easy for everyone to find the right product for their particular needs.

An integrated filter function provides the option to select the compatible accessories

for a particular Solar-Log? product.

The adaptable web design allows every mobile device to access the Solar-Log? online shop.

Check out the new Solar-Log? online shop at http://shop.solar-log.com/en.

Register now to receive a 10% discount on orders during November 2016.



Solare Datensysteme GmbH (SDS), based in the German city of Geislingen-Binsdorf, is one of the leading companies in the areas of solar monitoring, smart energy, and feed-in management with global service for operators and installers. Since August 2015, SDS is a subsidiary of BKW AG (Bern, Switzerland) ? a global company for energy and infrastructure with around 5,000 employees.

SDS specializes in developing and distributing monitoring systems for photovoltaic plants, with core competencies that include innovative products with short development cycles and the best price-performance ratio.

SDS has developed and distributed their Solar-Log? product range since 2007, currently installed in 100 countries ? monitoring 255,799 plants with a total output of 11.29 GWp. SDS solutions make an important contribution to the successful integration of renewable energy into an intelligent power grid and help to make the successful transition to clean energy a reality.

More information about SDS can be found at www.solar-log.com.





Company information / Profile:

Solare Datensysteme GmbH (SDS), based in the German city of Geislingen-Binsdorf, is one of the leading companies in the areas of solar monitoring, smart energy, and feed-in management with global service for operators and installers. Since August 2015, SDS is a subsidiary of BKW AG (Bern, Switzerland) ? a global company for energy and infrastructure with around 5,000 employees.

SDS specializes in developing and distributing monitoring systems for photovoltaic plants, with core competencies that include innovative products with short development cycles and the best price-performance ratio.

SDS has developed and distributed their Solar-Log? product range since 2007, currently installed in 100 countries ? monitoring 255,799 plants with a total output of 11.29 GWp. SDS solutions make an important contribution to the successful integration of renewable energy into an intelligent power grid and help to make the successful transition to clean energy a reality.

More information about SDS can be found at www.solar-log.com.





PressRelease by

Solare Datensysteme GmbH

Date: 11/03/2016 - 13:58

Language: English

News-ID 504815

Character count: 2253

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Solare Datensysteme GmbH

Stadt: Geislingen-Binsdorf





Number of hits: 42



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease