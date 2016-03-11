Newest Advancements for Assembly Manufacturing Showcased on Expanded Show Floor at 4th Annual The ASSEMBLY Show

(firmenpresse) - ROSEMONT, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- BNP Media, publishers of ASSEMBLY Magazine and producers of The ASSEMBLY Show, announced growth in all areas at the recent trade show and conference that was held last week at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The exhibit hall floor had 276 exhibits occupying 67,000 net square feet, a 12% increase over 2015. With over 7,000 industry professionals from 48 states and 41 countries registered to attend. The ASSEMBLY Show also experienced a 5% increase in registrations over 2015. The exhibitors responded enthusiastically with over 70% of the 2016 show exhibitors renewing booth space on-site for the 2017 Show, which will take place October 24-26 back in Rosemont.

"When we launched The ASSEMBLY Show four years ago we were committed to providing the attendees an interactive show floor where they could see working machinery offering solutions. We are so pleased that this year's event had the most live equipment in the exhibit hall as well as a comprehensive educational program, exhibitors showcasing their latest products and solutions, and valuable networking opportunities," said Tom Esposito, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine. "We are thrilled with the response from the industry and thank the exhibitors, attendees, and speakers who made this such a worthwhile event for the fourth year in a row. It is my sincere hope that the show left our attendees better informed, better connected, and better prepared to meet the challenges they face."

The exhibit hall offered large displays with working machinery, representing the very best from the vendor community, showcasing the latest solutions to current challenges. Exhibitors included Gold Sponsor Promess, Silver Sponsors ASG and Festo and Bronze Sponsors Accounting Business Solutions By JCS and Schmidt Technology. The event kicked off with the very popular "Taste of Rosemont" Networking Reception on Tuesday evening, sponsored by ASG, which attracted hundreds of attendees who had the chance to enjoy food and drink in a casual setting while visiting with the exhibitors on the show floor. All of the attendees and exhibitors then had a chance to network and mingle on Wednesday evening at a fun and lively Pub Night, complete with large screen TV's showing the World Series. The evening was sponsored by FESTO.

The robust conference program, which kicked off on Tuesday, included industry experts sharing their knowledge about IIoT, Managing Mixed Model Assembly Lines, Collaborative Robotics, Bringing Manufacturing Back to America, and Concurrent Production. The education program wrapped up with a panel discussion on Recruiting and Retaining Women in Manufacturing with panelists Chelsea Baker from ABB Group, Elizabeth Rolinski from Johnson Controls, Shelley Ryan Carlson, Danfoss, and Gina Vassallo from Caterpillar, Inc. discussing what it's like to work in the male dominated manufacturing and engineering field and why diversity and inclusion is so important to the manufacturing process and in fact can lead to greater profits for a company.

In addition, there were a dozen educational sessions that were held in theaters set up on the exhibit hall floor. All of the presentations and session recordings will be available on on November 8th. Presentations were given by LACO Technologies, Henkel, RedViking, Panduit, Nordson EFD, FESTO, Desoutter, Destaco, Balluff, Reshoring Institute, Rexroth Bosch Group, and FlexCraft. Topics included air leak testing methods, merging digital and physical manufacturing, tackling today's dispensing headaches, machine safety, Industry 4.0, and flexible automation to name a few.

Many exhibitors deemed the show a huge success. Floyd Dickson, Vice President, Tutelar Technologies said, "The ASSEMBLY Show has been a huge success for us -- our qualified leads are up 23% from the first day in 2015. We appreciate the quality audience and focus on assembly." Micah Durham with Schleuniger said, "This show has become one of our best lead potentials for year-end sales. Over the last 4 years, The ASSEMBLY Show has created and delivered a high quality show, we are extremely pleased with the current format."

The event kicked off with an inspiring and thought provoking keynote speech by Ray Muscat who discussed Herman Miller's performance system journey and shared with the audience the transformation the company has taken since 1995 and the importance of getting corporate buy-in to overcoming challenges in implementing a people focused production system. Muscat is Industry Director, Tauber Institute for Global Operations, The University of Michigan and Former Senior Vice President of Manufacturing Research and New Product Operations. Preceding the keynote Austin Weber, senior editor for ASSEMBLY Magazine, presented the Assembly Plant of the Year Award to Bosch Rexroth Corp., Fountain Inn, SC assembly plant.

