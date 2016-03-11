OKI brings smart to the desktop and within reach of every business

Egham, 3rd November 2016  OKI Europe Ltd has extended its successful smart printer portfolio by bringing smart functionality to the desktop and within reach of every size and type of business. OKIs open platform sXP (smart Extendable Platform) ensures easy integration with third-party software enabling new print/copy/scan workflows to increase efficiency and productivity by reducing time-consuming and costly paper processes.



OKIs smart printers enable every business to maximise the benefits of a digital transformation and become more efficient and competitive. It will help to streamline workflow and keep digital documents organised and secure, but also accessible, said Tetsuya Kuri, EMEA Vice President Marketing, OKI Europe Ltd.



The new C542dn and the multifunction printer (MFP) MC573dn are the latest additions to OKIs smart printer range which includes the MB492, MB562, MC800 Series, MC700 Series, MB700 Series and ES9000 series. OKI now offers a wide range of smart printers and MFPs from desktop to department, whatever the size of business. Unique to OKI, the C542dn is a small workgroup colour printer offering solutions capability and connectivity, for example, into an existing pull printing fleet or enabling on-demand printing via its touch panel linking to cloud and mobile solutions.



The C542dn and MC573dn offer a customisable user interface with a 7 colour LCD touch-screen for easy integration into document workflows and connecting to third-party software solutions. Access to documents is protected by new features such as Private Print and optional Card Release.



Until now, enterprise-class systems have helped achieve a secure and streamlined digital workflow for corporates with large budgets, but these are often very complex and costly, said Kuri.



OKIs open platform, sXP, allows for connectivity to other devices within an existing pull printing fleet or to third-party software applications for example PaperCut, Drivve Image, Ringdale FollowMe or YSOFT SafeQ. A software development kit is also available for software developers allowing a rapid development of tailor-made solutions.





OKI also provides document management software SENDYS Explorer LITE at no extra cost which enables businesses and organisations to capture, convert to searchable formats, distribute, upload to cloud solutions and print documents across a whole range of departments and industries for example in healthcare, retail and in office printing. SENDYS Explorer allows for quick and easy scanning and indexing of different types of documents, at the point of creation, for example in a clinical setting or distributing promotional collateral to retail branches helping companies work more efficiently and to cut costs. In addition, its optional Output Manager connector allows administrators to manage all users print, copy and scan jobs, as well as protecting document confidentiality.



This smart functionality together with powerful print engines delivers ultra-fast results. The new C542dn and MC573dn combine outstanding functionality with exceptional 1200 x 1200 dpi print quality and highly flexible media handling to enable all forms of business printing to be carried out on-demand and in-house. Wireless Direct offers concurrent connection of wired and wireless networking, Gigabit Ethernet ensures easy transfer of large files. Additionally both devices are compatible with Airprint by Apple Inc and Google Cloud Print 2.0 ready enabling mobile printing from remote locations.



