Government & Administration


Government Responds to Grain Sector with Commitments for a more Balanced and Efficient Rail Freight System

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Lawrence MacAulay, took time during his trade mission in China to highlight key commitments to respond to grain sector input into the long-term plan for transportation in Canada. In early 2017, the Government of Canada will introduce legislation to advance a long-term agenda for a more transparent, balanced and efficient rail system. These measures are part of the Transportation 2030 strategy outlined by Transport Minister Marc Garneau at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal earlier today.

As part of this plan we will pursue new legislation that will allow reciprocal penalties in service level agreements between railway companies and their customers.

We will also better define 'adequate and suitable' service in the Canada Transportation Act, and improve access to and timelines for Canadian Transportation Agency decisions.

The Government will also address the future of extended interswitching limits and the Maximum Revenue Entitlement in early 2017.

Over the summer, Minister MacAulay hosted grain sector roundtables in Winnipeg and Regina and more recently participated in one led by Minister Garneau in Saskatoon. These western grain transportation sessions complemented Minister Garneau's broader consultation process on Canada's overall transportation system which included 150 meetings with transportation stakeholders across the country.

Currently in China, Minister MacAulay is building the Canada-China trade relationship to help export even more high quality agricultural products to key trading partners.

"A more efficient rail freight system to reliably move our goods to global markets will help farmers, shippers and railways to generate growth for the Canadian economy, strengthening the middle class."

