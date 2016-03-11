Proven Quality in Scan System Manufacturing

SCANLAB successfully undergoes DIN EN ISO 9001 certification

(PresseBox) - 11.2016 - SCANLAB GmbH, an OEM manufacturer of scan systems and photonics-industry 'Hidden Champion', has received DIN EN ISO 9001:2015 certification. This certification demonstrates the company's successful quality management, efficiency of processes, and dedication to continuous improvement. The resultant organizational transparency and consistency are further steps toward a comprehensive customer focus and simplified quotation and ordering processes. Furthermore, optimization of all the company's business processes lays the foundation for continued growth.

Successful DIN EN ISO 9001 certification often facilitates supplier accreditation in international commerce, particularly the automotive, mechanical engineering and medical technology industries. But that's only one reason certification is good for a company and its customers. Certification is primarily about the effectiveness and efficiency of all business processes and the presence of total quality management. Typical positive side effects of certification are increased corporate success (by uncovering efficiency losses and wastage), shorter throughput times (via optimized processes), and simplified control (by introducing performance indicators), as well as process visualization.

In recent years, SCANLAB had already worked intensely on implementing professional quality and process management. This year ? spurred in part by numerous customer requests ? the decision was made to undergo DIN EN ISO 9001:2015 certification, and thus to confirm and codify that high quality standard.

"We are proud to have undergone the procedure with strong employee support across all divisions, and without non-conformance issues. This strengthens us in the knowledge that our high commitment to product quality and implementation of stable processes over recent years has paid off," comments SCANLAB COO Christian Huttenloher on the ISO 9001 certification. "Thanks to this international quality seal, our customers now have proof in black and white that they can depend on our superior products and efficient processes. And the certification procedure has allowed us to further improve, and more optimally adapt our structures in preparation for continuous corporate growth."



Recertification will be performed annually to ensure continuous alignment of the company and its processes to current market requirements.



With over 20,000 systems produced annually, SCANLAB GmbH is the world-leading and independent OEM manufacturer of scan solutions for deflecting and positioning laser beams in three dimensions. Its exceptionally fast and precise high-performance galvanometer scanners, scan heads and scan systems find application in industrial materials processing and the electronics, food and beverage industries, as well as biotech and medical technology.

For over 25 years, SCANLAB has secured its international technology leadership through pioneering developments in electronics, mechanics, optics and software, as well as the highest quality standards.





Company information / Profile:

