Medifirst Solutions Announces Update Regarding International Sales and Operations

(firmenpresse) - FREEHOLD, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- MEDIFIRST SOLUTIONS, INC. (OTCQB: MFST) (the "Company" or "Medifirst") would like to update shareholders regarding recent company developments for international sales for its FDA cleared Infrared Time Machine TTML-8102000 Laser Thermal Therapeutic Device.

Medifirst recently announced that it has hired a Sales Director to set up operations for sales in international markets. We are pleased to announce that Medifirst has met with medical representatives and buyers in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Morocco and Spain. Providing pain relief to patients to reduce reliance on prescription medications is a top priority for these buyers and all representatives expressed very strong interest in acquiring The Time Machine Laser for their hospitals and clinics. Currently, Medifirst is setting up demonstrations and providing due diligence regarding the laser certifications, protocols and treatments. Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that it has completed setting up its FDA mandated internal controls and compliance procedures that are required before initiating sales. Commented President Bruce J. Schoengood, "We are on track to initiating sales, and we are very excited at the opportunity to provide our Time Machine Laser to the international markets. Providing an alternative treatment for pain related ailments can provide substantial saving to the healthcare providers who absorb the cost of expensive pain medications for patients who have to live everyday in pain." The Company appreciates the patience of its shareholders and supporters during this exciting time and will continue to provide updates in the upcoming days and weeks.

Medifirst Solutions, Inc., in response to its Premarket Notification 510(k) submission for "The Time Machine" Series Laser, received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") to market its infrared Time Machine TTML-8102000 Laser Thermal Therapeutic Device. The Time Machine Series Lasers Model TTML-8102000 - 810/830nm is intended for use in temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain, stiffness, minor arthritis pain, muscle spasm, temporary increase in local blood circulation and temporary relaxation of muscles by means of topical elevated tissue temperature from infrared spectral emissions. Due to the decrease of inflammation, patients have seen immediate aesthetic improvements as well, such as in scar and incision healing. The hand-held laser device, with pinpoint accuracy, often gives patients immediate results with no redness, swelling or down-time. This unique laser device offers medical professionals an affordable and effective tool to enhance their treatment protocols for their patients and provide new revenue streams for their practice. The laser division will be operated out of Medifirst's wholly owned subsidiary, Medical Lasers Manufacturer. Visit for more information.

The statements in this press release that relate to the company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the company's results from new products in development are forward-looking statements, and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

