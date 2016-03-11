ACPN Becomes Top Source for Neurological Treatment in Dubai

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates (November 03, 2016): Rise in stress levels is affecting people of all ages, and it is manifesting in various neurological problems, phobias and panic disorders. American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN) is a medical facility based in Dubai, UAE, which has an efficient neurology department consisting of qualified medical professionals. The facility offers high quality treatment to people who suffer from acute psychological problems.
The clinic consists of a team of trained and experienced neurologists who are capable of handling any type of stress problem - social phobia, acute stress, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD, anxiety, panic disorder, cyclothymic disorder, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder or OCD, depression or dysthymic disorder. The professionals can also help with anger management or alcohol abuse issues.
People looking for good neurologist in Sharjah find this facility to be a one-stop source for qualified professionals to handle stress and nervous issues. Those who repeatedly suffer from psychological problems can benefit from the types of treatment offered here.
Based on the needs of clients, ACPN organizes different types of treatment and counseling sessions. Treatment is high quality, but affordable. Experienced psychologists help treat the conditions with psychological counseling, treatment sessions and even medications as and when needed.
About ACPN
American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN) is a medical facility that provides veteran and experienced practitioners with neurological and psychological treatment. It has qualified psychologists and neurologist who can handle any type of mental problem.
For more information and enquiries, please visit http://www.americancenteruae.com/neurology/
Contact Information
Contact Name: Dr. Yousef Abu Allaban
Company: American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN)
City: Dubai
Country: United Arab Emirates
Address: Jumeirah 3, Sunset Mall, 2nd floor, office S01 & S02
Email: info(at)americancenteruae.com
Website: http://www.americancenteruae.com
Phone Dubai: +971 4 314 1000
Phone Abu Dhabi: +971 2 6979999
Phone Sharjah: +971 6 512 5000
