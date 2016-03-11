       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


ACPN Becomes Top Source for Neurological Treatment in Dubai

ID: 504842
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (November 03, 2016): Rise in stress levels is affecting people of all ages, and it is manifesting in various neurological problems, phobias and panic disorders. American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN) is a medical facility based in Dubai, UAE, which has an efficient neurology department consisting of qualified medical professionals. The facility offers high quality treatment to people who suffer from acute psychological problems.

The clinic consists of a team of trained and experienced neurologists who are capable of handling any type of stress problem - social phobia, acute stress, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD, anxiety, panic disorder, cyclothymic disorder, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder or OCD, depression or dysthymic disorder. The professionals can also help with anger management or alcohol abuse issues.

People looking for good neurologist in Sharjah find this facility to be a one-stop source for qualified professionals to handle stress and nervous issues. Those who repeatedly suffer from psychological problems can benefit from the types of treatment offered here.

Based on the needs of clients, ACPN organizes different types of treatment and counseling sessions. Treatment is high quality, but affordable. Experienced psychologists help treat the conditions with psychological counseling, treatment sessions and even medications as and when needed.

About ACPN
American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN) is a medical facility that provides veteran and experienced practitioners with neurological and psychological treatment. It has qualified psychologists and neurologist who can handle any type of mental problem.

For more information and enquiries, please visit http://www.americancenteruae.com/neurology/

Contact Information
Contact Name: Dr. Yousef Abu Allaban
Company: American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN)


City: Dubai
Country: United Arab Emirates
Address: Jumeirah 3, Sunset Mall, 2nd floor, office S01 & S02
Email: info(at)americancenteruae.com
Website: http://www.americancenteruae.com
Phone Dubai: +971 4 314 1000
Phone Abu Dhabi: +971 2 6979999
Phone Sharjah: +971 6 512 5000

###



More information:
http://www.americancenteruae.com



Keywords (optional):

neurology, neurologist, neurologist-in-sharjah,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: frankiedyer21
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/03/2016 - 16:31
Language: English
News-ID 504842
Character count: 2398
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN)
Ansprechpartner: Dr. Yousef Abu Allaban Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Dubai
Telefon: +971 4 314 1000

Meldungsart: Produktinformation
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 76

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.244
Registriert Heute: 15
Registriert Gestern: 21
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 194


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z