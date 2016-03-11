PAO Group, Inc. (NWAV) To Launch Substance Abuse Rehab Center

(firmenpresse) - SANDUSKY, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- . (formerly known as New Wave Holdings, Inc.) (OTC: NWAV) announced the company will be opening and operating a substance abuse rehabilitation center specializing in opiate addiction treatment in addition to the alternative medicine clinic that is currently under construction in Northwest Ohio.

"Without loss of focus or momentum in the construction of the alternative medicine clinic, we have been able to negotiate and secure a lease on the entire building in which the alternative medicine clinic is being launched. This provides the company with an expansive 10,000 square feet in which to build out both the rehab treatment center and the clinic at the same principal location," Art Hall, Director of Operations, stated. "We are thrilled that we will have this be our first flagship location with both divisions under one roof."

Hall additionally stated, "Opiate addiction, be it pain killers or other illegal street drugs, is rampant in many areas of the country and Ohio has been hit extremely hard with regards to opiate addiction. An addiction treatment center is a logical extension of services to that of the alternative medicine clinics we are launching."

"We believe that the addiction treatment center will provide an exceptional revenue and profit center for the company and shareholders. Demand for treatment well exceeds the ability of the industry to provide services and we look forward to being able to provide treatment services to those in need."

The National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependency estimates that over 23 million Americans (age 12 and older) are addicted to alcohol and other drugs. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) estimates that the market for addiction treatment is about $35 billion per year.

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

