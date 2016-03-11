EAG Laboratories Opens Dedicated ICP-Mass Spectroscopy Laboratory To Address Enhanced Regulation of Metals and Impurities in Pharmaceuticals

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- EAG Laboratories, a global scientific services company that provides testing, analytical and characterization services to technology- and life-science-related industries, today announced new investment in a dedicated, high-throughput laboratory to address more rigorous requirements for the determination of in human drug products. The expansion includes six new state-of-the-art Inductively Coupled Plasma/Mass Spectrometry () instruments at its cGMP pharmaceutical laboratory in .

"The pharmaceutical industry has a critical need for high-quality contract laboratory partners who understand the guidelines, can perform required risk assessments and have the capacity to execute validated analytical procedures," said EAG's CEO, Siddhartha Kadia, Ph.D. "EAG brings decades of experience and expertise in metallurgical analyses and impurity characterization to these latest regulations."

Although controlling metals and other impurities has long been a concern for drug manufacturers, recent guidance sets stricter limits and outlines analytical procedures for compliance. Recommendations published in June 2016 by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) seek to align U.S. regulation with the International Council for Harmonisation (ICH) Q3D guidance and previously published United States Pharmacopeia (USP) requirements. The regulations affect manufacturers of brand-name, generic and over-the-counter drugs and require compliance by January 1, 2018.

"ICP/MS is the best choice for elemental metals analysis because of its high sensitivity, specificity and ability to monitor all metals simultaneously," said EAG Senior Scientific Advisor, Wayland Rushing, Ph.D. "These instruments allow us to measure impurities more precisely and more quickly than older technology, and the new laboratory's capacity and redundancy supports the high sample volumes we will see in the coming year."

EAG's facility in Syracuse, New York, also performs the initial survey screens required on drug product and drug substance, as well as ICP/MS method development services. Multiple EAG facilities worldwide routinely identify, characterize and investigate sources of impurities that can occur in pharmaceutical ingredients, manufacturing processes and packaging for customers in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

EAG, Inc., is a global scientific services company serving clients across a vast array of technology-related industries. Through multi-disciplinary expertise in the life, materials and engineering sciences, EAG helps companies innovate and improve products, ensure quality and safety, protect intellectual property and comply with evolving global regulations. EAG employs 1200+ employees in seven countries, across 20 laboratories serving more than 4,000 clients worldwide.

EAG Laboratories is a trade name of EAG, Inc., majority owned by Odyssey Investment Partners, LLC, a leading private equity firm with more than $3.5 billion in capital under management. Odyssey makes majority, control investments primarily in established middle-market industrial manufacturing and business services companies in a variety of industries. Further information regarding Odyssey Investment Partners can be found at .

For additional information, visit .

Kristein King



VP, Marketing & Communications

EAG Laboratories

e:

t: +1-573-777-6209



David Richardson

Managing Partner

Impress Labs

e:

t: +1-415-994-1423





More information:

http://www.eag.com/



PressRelease by

EAG Laboratories

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/03/2016 - 15:32

Language: English

News-ID 504848

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: EAG Laboratories

Stadt: SAN DIEGO, CA





Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease