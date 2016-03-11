Sandy Lake Gold Inc. Announces Change in Stock Symbol

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Sandy Lake Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SDL) ("Sandy Lake") announces that it has received regulatory approval to change the stock symbol under which its common shares ("Common Shares") trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to "SLAU". It is expected that the Common Shares will commence trading under the new symbol on the TSXV at the open on Friday, November 4, 2016.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although Sandy Lake believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements as Sandy Lake cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding the timing of the commencement of trading of the common shares of Sandy Lake under the new stock symbol "SLAU" on the TSX Venture Exchange. The forward-looking information included in this news release involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, without limitation, the uncertainty of regulatory timing. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Sandy Lakedoes not undertake any obligations to publicly update any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and / or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



Sandy Lake Gold Inc.

Daniel Noone

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 628-5904 ext 4002





